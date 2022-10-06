Cases made for, against Nebraska voter ID initiative

Two opposing voices stated their opinions Thursday afternoon on a state initiative to make Nebraska voters present valid photo identification to cast a ballot.

Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner who appeared on behalf of state Sen. Julie Slama, and Mike Forsythe, a representative from Civic Nebraska, each addressed Initiative 432 during the 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre in North Platte.

Slama is the spokeswoman for the state group Citizens for Voter ID and a sponsor of the petition.

One member of the public was in attendance but declined the opportunity to speak during the roughly half-hour hearing.

Forsythe called the proposed amendment to the state constitution, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, "government bureaucracy at its worst."

He said the "ill-advised proposal" would deny at least 54,500 eligible Nebraskans the ability to vote because they don't have a valid, government-issued ID. He said it would especially make it more difficult for older and low-income individuals, as well as "young people and students, and black and brown voters."

"There will be thousands more who think they have a valid ID but don't," Forsythe said. "We should take this very seriously. This is not a partisan issue. This is a constitutional issue, and we can't just casually throw away our rights in exchange for useless security theater."

But Storer said adding the election-security measure would put Nebraska in line with 35 other states and a number of foreign countries as well.

"It's a common-sense, low-cost measure to further secure our elections at a time where the issue is in the forefront of many Nebraskans' minds," Storer said. "An overwhelming majority of states have successfully implemented voter-ID systems, and we should follow their lead to make our elections as secure as possible."

Storer referenced two Lexington men who were convicted in Dawson County District Court for voting twice during the 2016 general election. She added that a "good handful" of local elections across the state over the last few years were decided by one vote.

"Even one fraudulent vote can change the outcome of a race," she said. "Yes, voter fraud happens, even here in Nebraska. Voter fraud is rare in our state, thanks to the outstanding work of our hard-working election officials and secretary of state, but it still does happen.

"When it does, it can change the results of a race and undermine voter confidence in election outcomes."

Forsythe said Nebraska "proudly entered the union in the forefront of the voting rights fight."

"Nebraska's state constitution enshrined powerful protections against unnecessary barriers to the franchise," he said. "This hasty rewrite seeks to extinguish these protections while at the same time reducing Nebraskans' abilities and opportunities to vote.

"We cannot have free and fair elections if we've stripped thousands of citizens of what is a fundamental and constitutional right."