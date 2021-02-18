Cat missing since May 2019 reunited with owners

Erickson said the woman was stunned and excited by the news, as her concern had been that Kit Kat would go to a good home. At the same time she felt almost as though she had stolen the cat.

“She didn’t know at the time that you could take (the cat) in to get it scanned for a microchip,” Erickson said. “She just thought it was a stray and gave it a home.

“(The Colorado owners) were so excited, and I’m sure he was as well to be reunited with his owners. He was such a cool cat, almost like a dog. He would follow this lady around and down the street for a walk.”

Erickson said it’s the second time within the past year that TNR has been able to return an apparently stray cat to its owner.

She said a woman called the program last spring about a Siamese cat that was running loose out in the county.

TNR trapped the cat and took it to Tender Hearts. It turned out the cat had been missing from a North Platte home for about a year and a half.

“I don’t think people realize how extremely important it is to have their animals microchipped,” Erickson said. “That way the animal always has (the owner’s) information on them. Had (the tuxedo cat) not had that microchip on, it would’ve never, ever been reunited with its owners.”

