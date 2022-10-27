Catholic Schools Endowment event raises more than $225,000

More than 200 guests helped raise over $225,000 Saturday at the annual Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now event.

The event featured nearly 200 items on silent and live auctions, Wendy Dodson, director of the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, said in a press release. There were several games including Heads or Tails, the Wine & Whiskey Wall and the Lucky Lotto drawing.

“Our G.R.E.E.N. supporters were extremely generous, as always, and we could not be more grateful,” Dodson said.

A portion of the funds raised at G.R.E.E.N. will be designated for three projects at the North Platte Catholic Schools. Over $45,000 was generated through the Fund-A-Need appeal, which will help purchase new elementary reading curriculum, finish paying for the new air conditioning unit at McDaid Elementary, and create a fund for guest speakers and special programs for students and faculty. Over $8,500 was donated for wish list items submitted by McDaid, Little Leprechaun, and St. Patrick’s teachers.

“Dan Phelps of North Platte won the Heads or Tails $1,000 prize, then offered to donate it back if another G.R.E.E.N. guest would match the donation,” Dodson said. “Tom Downey of Lexington met the challenge, then moments later was announced as a Lucky Lotto winner.”

Downey followed suit and donated back his $5,000 prize. Dan Faulkner of Colorado was the other $5,000 Lucky Lotto winner. Three winners took home Spirit Wagons valued at $1,000 each: Trey and Dayna Wasserburger, John Pieper and Kellie Hoffman.

Marty Troshynski donated his services catering the entire meal, which was served by St. Pat’s Junior/Senior High students. The Lincoln County Feedyard LLC donated all of the beef served and Noffsinger family farms donated the potatoes.

Dodson said Skyline and Big Red Liquors were corporate sponsors for beverage service. The Fund-A-Need donation appeal and the teacher wish list will remain open at bidpal.net/green22 for people who would like to contribute.