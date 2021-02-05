Cattle-brand law reform, microbrewery production expansion on Nebraska legislature's schedule this week

The trio of measures aimed at reforming Nebraska’s cattle-brand laws highlights the third consecutive week of all-day public hearings on bills before the 2021 Legislature.
Agriculture Committee members will take testimony on Legislative Bills 572, 571 and 614 at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Room 1524 of the State Capitol in Lincoln.
West central Nebraska residents can view Nebraska Educational Television’s livestream telecasts of most hearings through the Unicameral website at nebraskalegislature.gov.
The coming week’s hearings extend lawmakers’ altered schedule, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of holding hearings both mornings and afternoons after opening each day with a brief “pro forma” session.
The 49 senators will take their first four-day weekend of their 90-day “long session” Friday and Feb. 15 for President’s Day.
Among notable bills from west central Nebraska senators on this week’s hearing schedule (all times CT):
» Legislative Resolution 13CA, a proposed constitutional amendment, would prevent public schools from raising more than one-third of their funding from property taxes.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman both sponsor the amendment, which the Education Committee will hear at 9:30 a.m. Monday in State Capitol Room 1525.
» LB 415, offered by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, would let microbreweries produce 100,000 gallons of beer a year instead of 10,000.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango co-sponsors Groene’s bill, set for a 1:30 p.m. Monday hearing before the General Affairs Committee in Room 1510.
» LB 322 would set up an anonymous reporting system enabling school students, parents and staff or the community to report threats against schools. Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ bill goes before the Education Committee at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
» LB 591, a Groene bill to require a state permit for a water augmentation project, will be heard by the Natural Resources Committee at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
» LB 165, introduced by Erdman, would adjust his successful 2019 measure to reduce taxable values for destroyed property by applying it to “significant property damage.”
Brewer co-sponsors the bill, set for a Revenue Committee hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 1524.
» LB 468, an Erdman bill to require the state to compensate property owners for damage caused by wildlife, will go before the Natural Resources Committee at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
