Cattle-brand law reform, microbrewery production expansion on Nebraska legislature's schedule this week

The trio of measures aimed at reforming Nebraska’s cattle-brand laws highlights the third consecutive week of all-day public hearings on bills before the 2021 Legislature.

Agriculture Committee members will take testimony on Legislative Bills 572, 571 and 614 at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Room 1524 of the State Capitol in Lincoln.

West central Nebraska residents can view Nebraska Educational Television’s livestream telecasts of most hearings through the Unicameral website at nebraskalegislature.gov.

The coming week’s hearings extend lawmakers’ altered schedule, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of holding hearings both mornings and afternoons after opening each day with a brief “pro forma” session.

The 49 senators will take their first four-day weekend of their 90-day “long session” Friday and Feb. 15 for President’s Day.

Among notable bills from west central Nebraska senators on this week’s hearing schedule (all times CT):

» Legislative Resolution 13CA, a proposed constitutional amendment, would prevent public schools from raising more than one-third of their funding from property taxes.