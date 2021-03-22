Cattle-brand reform bill wins 1st-round approval in Unicam, 26-4

A cattle brand-reform bill related to industry-wide discussions last fall in North Platte won 26-4 first-round approval Monday in the Legislature.
State senators advanced Legislative Bill 572 after dropping proposed changes affecting registered feedlots and deciding to make newly appointed Nebraska Brand Committee members subject to confirmation by lawmakers.
Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Dan Hughes of Venango and Matt Williams of Gothenburg voted to move LB 572 to the second of three rounds of debate. Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer was absent.
The bill was introduced by Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran, chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee. Its members, including Groene and Brewer, sent it to the floor March 4 on a 7-0 vote.
Halloran, a retired grain farmer, presided over three sessions last fall of a cross-sector “working group” in the hope of crafting a brand-reform bill acceptable to beef producers, sale barns, dairy farmers and feedlots.
The group’s last two meetings were held in North Platte, where participants appeared to be moving toward agreement at their first North Platte Community College session Oct. 20.
But they split at their final meeting Nov. 18 after a major feedlot’s August lawsuit against Nebraska Brand Committee members became publicly known.
Adams Land & Cattle LLC’s suit accuses them of reneging on a 2008 agreement to annually audit Adams’ ownership records instead of physically inspecting cattle. The case is pending in Box Butte County District Court.
Halloran’s original bill tried to retain the working group’s all-encompassing thrust. But an Agriculture Committee amendment that senators adopted 30-7 Monday dropped efforts to revise how the Alliance-based Brand Committee verifies cattle ownership at registered feedlots.
Under current law, such feedlots located within western and central Nebraska’s brand inspection area pay annual fees in lieu of physical brand inspections.
Erdman prompted a long discussion about that program’s costs and benefits by offering an amendment to kill it and make every cattle owner subject to physical brand inspections.
The District 47 senator, who suggested the same step in his previously introduced LB 614, said registered feedlots avoid physical inspections and “ship day and night, any time they want,” while cow-calf producers have to pay the current $1-per-head physical inspection fee.
Erdman and other lawmakers noted testimony from LB 572’s Feb. 9 public hearing that the typical registered feedlot turns over its inventory two to 2½ times a year.
While most of Nebraska’s 100-some registered feedlots understand the benefits, “there are six, maybe eight, who are balking to us about the exorbitant cost of 40 cents a head” when one factors in that turnover factor, Erdman said.
After his amendment failed to gain traction, Erdman withdrew it while promising to examine alternatives such as copying the voluntary brand inspection system Kansas operates.
A voluntary statewide brand system might unify the cattle industry more thoroughly than a mandatory system affecting only part of the state, said Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood.
“I have never had anyone in Madison County ask me to put our county in the brand inspection area,” said Flood, a former speaker of the Legislature. Instead, “they say, ‘Thank God we’re not in the brand inspection area.’”
LB 572 would retain current state law’s historic emphasis on physical brands but add new language on when and how cattle owners may use electronic or other “non-visual identifiers” to prove ownership.
Milk-producing cows wouldn’t be inspected, but their calves that are 30 days old or younger would be inspected when “qualified dairies” sell them to be raised for beef.
The bill also calls for fines of up to $200 per head when cattle are knowingly moved outside Nebraska’s brand inspection area without the appropriate inspection.
Senators voted 36-2 for a separate Erdman amendment to subject the governor’s Brand Committee appointments to confirmation votes and make it a felony to remove, transfer or alter electronic ownership tags.
It’s already a felony to physically alter a hot-iron or freeze brand on cattle, Erdman said. Halloran and Plymouth Sen. Tom Brandt, the Agriculture Committee’s vice chairman, welcomed the amendment as fixing an oversight.
