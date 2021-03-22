Cattle-brand reform bill wins 1st-round approval in Unicam, 26-4

After his amendment failed to gain traction, Erdman withdrew it while promising to examine alternatives such as copying the voluntary brand inspection system Kansas operates.

A voluntary statewide brand system might unify the cattle industry more thoroughly than a mandatory system affecting only part of the state, said Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood.

“I have never had anyone in Madison County ask me to put our county in the brand inspection area,” said Flood, a former speaker of the Legislature. Instead, “they say, ‘Thank God we’re not in the brand inspection area.’”

LB 572 would retain current state law’s historic emphasis on physical brands but add new language on when and how cattle owners may use electronic or other “non-visual identifiers” to prove ownership.

Milk-producing cows wouldn’t be inspected, but their calves that are 30 days old or younger would be inspected when “qualified dairies” sell them to be raised for beef.

The bill also calls for fines of up to $200 per head when cattle are knowingly moved outside Nebraska’s brand inspection area without the appropriate inspection.