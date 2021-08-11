Cattle dog trials to run at Wild West Arena

Working cattle dogs will take to the Buffalo Bill Wild West Arena this weekend for the North Platte Summer Shoot Out.

Spectators are invited to interact with the cattle herding dogs and their professional and amateur handlers in a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Saturday. A working dog “shootout” competition limited to 20 entries begins at 7 p.m.

Each day, handlers will meet at 7 a.m. with trials throughout the day in four categories of skill for the handler and their dog: open, intermediate, nursery and novice.

“The public is invited to see how a stock dog handles and safely and efficiently moves cattle in the arena, around obstacles during a timed contest,” said Leighlynn Obermiller, member of the event sponsor, Outback Stock Dog Association.

She also is the coach of the student stock dog team at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Several alumni and current students plan to compete.

“We are expecting some of the top handlers in the Midwest to be here,” Obermiller said. “The trials are sanctioned by the National Cattledog Association and are point-qualifying for nationals.”