Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District are trying again to move forward on a plan to consolidate.

The process began in November 2020, and in April of this year the Nebraska Power Review Board denied the consolidation on technical grounds.

Since then the districts have jointly developed bylaws to govern the consolidated district, which will be named Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. On July 5, each of the two districts will vote on the bylaws at their respective board meetings.

Then on July 17, each of the districts’ boards will have a special meeting.

At Central’s July 17 meeting, they will vote on an amendment to their charter, which will include specific language that the district does not have the power to issue general obligation bonds.

That is intended to address the technicality that held up the merger earlier.

Dawson’s July 17 meeting begins an hour later than Central’s meeting. If Central’s board approves their amendment, Dawson plans to file a Petition to Dissolve. Dawson’s petition would be contingent upon the Nebraska Power Review Board’s approval of Central’s amendment.

The public will have several opportunities to provide comment, both in person at board meetings and via email.

The bylaws, petitions and other documents pertaining to the merger can be found on the districts’ websites, cnppid.com/merger and dawsonpower.com/resources/merger-and-consolidation-documents.

The meetings are open to the public, with public comment portions of the meetings. The dates, times and locations of the meetings are:

9 a.m. July 5 — Central regular monthly board meeting, 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege.

10 a.m. July 5 — Dawson regular monthly board meeting, 75191 Road 433, Lexington.

9 a.m. July 17 — Central special board meeting, 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege.

10 a.m. July 17 — Dawson special board meeting, 75191 Road 433, Lexington.

Comments may also be submitted via email to mergercomments@cnppid.com or by mailing comments to either district’s headquarters.

Anyone who wishes to ask more in-depth questions or have conversations about the merger may call to schedule a time to meet with a district representative.