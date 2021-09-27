 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Nebraska organizations will split over $873K in Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants
0 comments
top story

Central Nebraska organizations will split over $873K in Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Three central Nebraska organizations will split $873,500 in new grants from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development has announced.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The awards use up the rest of the $10 million the Legislature had added to the fund in 2020, DED said in a press release. Fourteen awards totaling nearly $9.13 million were announced in April.

Custer Economic Development Corp. of Broken Bow will receive $400,000 from the state fund. Dawson Area Development of Lexington will get $313,500, while the Holdrege-based South Central Economic Development District will receive $160,000.

Those three organizations will add a combined $1.13 million in local matching funds to spur more home construction in their service areas, according to DED.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln County Commissioner Bill Henry to step down
Local

Lincoln County Commissioner Bill Henry to step down

“I regret it, but I can’t take another year like this,” Commissioner Bill Henry said of his decision to resign. “I’ve done a lot of painful soul-searching and prayerful time these last several weeks, and I’ve got to get out. I really do.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News