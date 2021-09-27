Central Nebraska organizations will split over $873K in Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants

LINCOLN — Three central Nebraska organizations will split $873,500 in new grants from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development has announced.
The awards use up the rest of the $10 million the Legislature had added to the fund in 2020, DED said in a press release. Fourteen awards totaling nearly $9.13 million were announced in April.
Custer Economic Development Corp. of Broken Bow will receive $400,000 from the state fund. Dawson Area Development of Lexington will get $313,500, while the Holdrege-based South Central Economic Development District will receive $160,000.
Those three organizations will add a combined $1.13 million in local matching funds to spur more home construction in their service areas, according to DED.