Central Nebraska preps for snow; snow emergency to begin at 8 p.m. in North Platte

Most of the snow or ice expected from the season’s latest winter storm likely will be on the ground in west central Nebraska by sunrise Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

North Platte could see between 4 and 6 inches of new snow, topped by a small amount of freezing rain, by the time precipitation stops around sundown. North Platte said it would begin a "snow emergency" at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents who are parked on designated snow routes should move their vehicles, the release said. That includes boats, trailers and campers.

That won’t be enough to rewrite local record books. North Platte set its Dec. 29 snowfall record in 2006 with 8 inches, according to city records kept by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The combination nonetheless will make for treacherous driving Tuesday, though it’s slightly better to have ice follow fresh snow than precede it, said meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen of the Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.

“It helps raise (drivers’) awareness that it’s there, instead of (having) snow concealing the ice,” Jurgensen said midafternoon Tuesday.