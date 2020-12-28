Central Nebraska preps for snow; snow emergency to begin at 8 p.m. in North Platte

Most of the snow or ice expected from the season’s latest winter storm likely will be on the ground in west central Nebraska by sunrise Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
North Platte could see between 4 and 6 inches of new snow, topped by a small amount of freezing rain, by the time precipitation stops around sundown. North Platte said it would begin a "snow emergency" at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents who are parked on designated snow routes should move their vehicles, the release said. That includes boats, trailers and campers.
That won’t be enough to rewrite local record books. North Platte set its Dec. 29 snowfall record in 2006 with 8 inches, according to city records kept by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The combination nonetheless will make for treacherous driving Tuesday, though it’s slightly better to have ice follow fresh snow than precede it, said meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen of the Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.
“It helps raise (drivers’) awareness that it’s there, instead of (having) snow concealing the ice,” Jurgensen said midafternoon Tuesday.
Though any ice coating atop the snow likely will be thin, he said, “the moral of the story is that travel isn’t going to be easy. It’s going to be pretty difficult. Be sure to plan ahead if you have to travel.”
Much of Nebraska will be affected by this latest storm, Jurgensen said. Forecasters expect the bands of heaviest precipitation to form an upside-down U running north and east to Yankton, South Dakota, and south to Omaha and Lincoln.
The two metro areas could see similar precipitation to but possibly more ice than North Platte, he said. Lighter accumulations are expected in the Kearney-Hastings-Grand Island area.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Nebraska State Patrol warned the state’s motorists to be aware and prepared in a joint press release Monday.
“The potential for freezing rain ahead of the snow will cause slick and icy conditions,” interim NDOT Director Moe Jamshidi said.
“Our hope is that motorists heed the warnings of potentially hazardous driving conditions and adjust plans if necessary,” said Col. John Bolduc, the State Patrol’s superintendent.
State troopers, who responded to more than 250 weather-related incidents during Wednesday’s pre-Christmas storm, “will be ready to respond throughout the state as the storm moves through,” he added.
Motorists who find themselves stranded may call the State Patrol’s Highway Helpline at *55 or call a dispatcher directly at 800-525-5555.
State road conditions are available on the Nebraska 511 smartphone app or website (511.nebraska.gov).
Wind chills are expected to dip near zero in the North Platte area Tuesday night, Jurgensen said, though winds will be far calmer than the 60- to 70-mph gusts from last week’s storm.
Early morning temperatures Wednesday should bottom out around 10 above zero, with a high around the freezing mark.
As the calendar turns from 2020 to 2021, North Platte should see daily highs from the mid-30s to the mid-40s with little chance of snow or rain.