Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will keep exploring potential consolidation with Dawson PPD

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors voted Monday’s to proceed to phase two of a study to explore a potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District.

Last December, both organizations’ boards agreed to share the costs of retaining a consultant to conduct a phased study to determine whether a consolidation would benefit both entities, as well as their customers and stakeholders.

Phase one of the study, conducted by Power Systems Engineering of Madison, Wisconsin, yielded favorable data that indicates a good strategic fit and positive financial advantages resulting from a consolidation, according to a press release from CNPPID.

Phase two of the study includes a more detailed analysis of the financial components of a merger necessary to satisfy the boards of both entities, as well as requirements of any financial or regulatory agencies. Phase two will also refine the outlook for benefits of a consolidation, work through possible resolution options for potential challenges and complete due-diligence efforts, which involve a deeper analysis of the costs and benefits of a merger.