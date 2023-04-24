The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District said Monday the two entities will re-submit a merger petition to the Nebraska Power Review Board after the panel rejected their initial merger plan.

According to a press release from the two districts, the state panel denied the petition based on "a technical issue in the charter documents."

The two districts said they will work together to update the charter language and move forward with the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District merger plan.

A leader of a group opposed to the merger called the state panel's decision "monumental." In a press release, Gary Robison, president of Citizens Opposed to the Merger, said it was "welcome news to many area farmers and business owners."

The Power Review Board heard arguments for and against the merger in a February meeting.

According to the two agencies, the review board found that Central’s Charter Amendment must include a statement that Central does not have the power to issue general obligation bonds.

Central’s current charter does not include the language in question, nor do the charters of 14 other public power and public power and irrigation districts in Nebraska.

This was discovered by the review panel during consideration of the merger. According to the two agencies, the review panel "did not address the merits of the merger or the substance of Central’s petition."

“Central has always done things the right way and will continue to do so by amending the documents to comply with the technical requirements of our authorizing statutes,” said Central Board President Dave Rowe in the release.

Central General Manager Devin Brundage agreed, saying “Our excitement for PRPPID continues to grow as Central and Dawson PPD prepare to join together to serve our region and its economy, driven by agriculture, more effectively and efficiently, securing our water resources, generating and delivering energy to our customers, and ensuring continued delivery of low cost, reliable irrigation water to south central Nebraska so that everyone who lives here can prosper together.”

In 2020, merger discussions began with both CNPPID and DPPD boards. An independent consultant was hired to study the potential consolidation, and the agencies' two boards voted to advance through each stage of the study.

Both boards were given the option to stop the study at each of the four stages, the agencies' press release said. Information was made available to customers and the public during the process and was an agenda item at every monthly public board meeting.

During the consolidation study, it was discovered that the highest demand for electricity generation and irrigation water delivery occurs at the same time.

"There are potential savings for DPPD’s electric customers while also keeping central Nebraska generation in the area and enhancing the sustainable delivery of low-cost surface water for irrigation," the release said.

Robison, a Bertrand area farmer, said the Power Review Board’s decision allows Gosper, Phelps and Kearney county farmers to retain local control of surface water used for irrigation.

That surface water also replenishes the area’s groundwater supply, which benefits all who live and work there, he said.

“Having local control of our water is crucial to the future of farming and economic growth in the Tri-County area,” Robison said.

Robison said he hopes the agencies do not attempt to refile.

“Central has no need to merge and gains nothing from a consolidation with Dawson,” Robison said. “It was a bad idea from the start, and nothing has changed.“

Robison further noted the significant amount of money spent by the parties to date.

“I know what we have spent," he said. "I cannot imagine how much Central and Dawson have spent on this consolidation process and with nothing to show for it.”

Central has irrigation customers in Lincoln, Dawson, Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties. It also has board representation from Keith County, where Lake McConaughy and Kingsley Dam are located. Dawson PPD has customers in Lincoln, Dawson, Gosper, Buffalo, Frontier, Sherman and Custer counties.