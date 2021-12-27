Central Nebraska weather expected to take a turn toward the cold for New Year's

North Platte residents likely will face the season’s coldest temperatures to open 2022 after enjoying what one might call “maximum autumn” through Christmas.

Temperatures could touch or fall below zero with a chance of snow as New Year’s Eve turns into New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.

Saturday’s New Year’s high isn’t expected to top 15 above zero, a sharp contrast from a December that as of Monday had just one high below freezing (30 on Dec. 18).

Three daily records for high temperatures have fallen this month at the North Platte airport: Dec. 1 and 2 (both 71 degrees) and Dec. 15 (69 degrees).

Christmas Day’s high of 61 fell four degrees short of the Dec. 25 record of 65 in 1999, according to records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The month’s average daily high through Sunday was 52.8 degrees, 10.5 degrees over North Platte’s normal average of 42.3 for all of December.

Overnight lows at Lee Bird Field have averaged 18.9 degrees, 5.5 degrees above normal.