Century-old canal plan puts Nebraska in 'unique and powerful position' with Colorado

The prospect of seeing almost all South Platte River water stay in Colorado raised near-universal alarm at Wednesday’s Unicameral hearing on reviving the aborted 1894 Perkins County Canal.
Misgivings at the Natural Resources Committee session centered on the notion’s $500 million price tag, along with environmental groups’ worries that endangered species would lose the most.
It’d be preferable, two Omaha committee members said, to push Colorado to renegotiate the 1923 South Platte River Compact to secure its unclaimed Nebraska water right without building a canal.
But Sens. Justin Wayne and John Cavanaugh also agreed that Omaha and Lincoln share in the statewide peril if Nebraska does nothing and Colorado sends unclaimed South Platte water back toward the thirsty Front Range.
Under the compact, “we have a right, clearly, to go with the canal route,” Wayne said. “I think that puts us in a unique and powerful position” with Colorado.
Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who introduced Legislative Bill 1015 for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said moving to build the canal — even if it’s later called off — offers the state its best defense.
“It seems to me that going all-out on the project puts us in the best position to renegotiate,” he said in closing the two-hour-plus hearing.
LB 1015 would empower the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to plan and build the irrigation canal, which the compact says would have to leave the South Platte just south of Ovid, Colorado.
Its Nebraska route is unclear but would involve Keith County and possibly Lincoln County. The compact requires it to stay on or near the 1894 survey line in Colorado’s Sedgwick County.
Hilgers said Ricketts’ $500 million funding request appears in separate budget bills. The first $100 million would come from federal COVID-19 aid and the rest from the state’s cash reserve.
If it doesn’t take $500 million to build the canal, Ricketts said, the leftover amount would go back to the state’s general fund.
DNR Director Tom Riley said he based the estimate on his 35 years of experience and a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation study tied to failed 1980s plans to invoke the compact.
He said it probably would take 10 years — starting with 18 months to three years of planning — to build and open the canal if nothing else holds it up.
But “if the project is not built, Colorado can simply cut off the supply,” Riley said. “And if you read some of the recent stories in the newspapers, that’s exactly what they’re saying they’re going to do.”
Ricketts announced his plan to revive the Perkins canal Jan. 10, citing efforts by Colorado leaders and regional water groups to claim South Platte water not already tapped by upstream ditches and groundwater wells.
A 2017 study for the Colorado Legislature said South Platte water crossing the Nebraska line had averaged 331,000 acre-feet a year between 1996 and 2015.
About 90% of that was “in excess of the compact,” it said, meaning it wasn’t needed to meet Colorado’s mandate to send Nebraska up to 120 cubic feet per second from April 1 to Oct. 15.
Eight Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill Friday to give top priority among their state’s water projects to those storing water in the South Platte basin.
Ricketts told the committee that careful groundwater management by farmers and ranchers, the state and its 23 Natural Resources Districts has kept Nebraska’s part of the Ogallala Aquifer within 1 foot of its 1950s level.
In 1894, Perkins County residents began work on an ill-fated South Platte River canal from Ovid, Colorado, into Nebraska, the remnants of which can be seen today, if you know where to look.
But Colorado’s portion “is nearly 14 feet below where it was in the 1950s,” he said. “And therein lies our problem: Colorado is looking to take our water.”
If Nebraska revives the canal — also known as the South Divide Canal — the compact says Colorado would have to supply it up to 500 cfs from Oct. 15 to April 1.
But Colorado isn’t obligated to do so until and unless Nebraska builds the canal, said Ricketts, Hilgers and LB 1015’s backers.
A procession of statewide water officials and agricultural groups backed the bill, even while acknowledging that legal conflict with Colorado is all but inevitable.
Throughout his 49-year career, “I have been observing the developments occurring in the Front Range of Colorado and their desperate need for water,” said Kent Miller of North Platte, general manager of the Twin Platte NRD.
Further opportunities for Colorado to pipe water from the Colorado River basin across the Rockies “are going away or they’re gone,” he said. “Nebraska cannot wait any longer.”
Miller, whose four-county NRD includes most of the South Platte’s Nebraska run, said he has urged his statewide peers to invoke the compact for 40 years.
“Folks just laughed at me” and said “we don’t need to worry about this,” he said. “The time has come. We need to worry about this.”
Supporters said Platte Valley farmers, cattle growers and cities, Omaha and Lincoln residents and even the central Platte’s endangered species depend greatly on the water Colorado now wants to claim. Leaders of the two public power districts most involved with Lake McConaughy said it would be drawn down faster and more frequently to meet state and federal environmental obligations downstream.
The water Colorado proposes to take would fill Lake Mac over a six-year period, said Mike Drain, natural resources and compliance manager of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
“Make no mistake about it: As large as it is, Lake McConaughy does not provide enough water to satisfy all of Nebraska’s downstream water needs,” he said.
Though Lake Mac stores North Platte River water north of Ogallala, Central’s Tri-County Project and Nebraska Public Power District’s interlinked Sutherland Project tap both Platte branches.
Joseph Citta, NPPD’s director of corporate environmental and water resources, said the canal’s Nebraska route could end at the Sutherland Project’s Korty Canal.
The Korty, which crosses Interstate 80 between Roscoe and Paxton, sends North Platte and South Platte water to Sutherland Reservoir and cools turbines at NPPD’s Gerald Gentleman Station en route.
Water diverted at Ovid into a completed canal would return to the South Platte via the NPPD Canal and Lake Maloney.
Riley said the DNR expects to build several small reservoirs in southern Keith County to store water from the new canal. That idea dates to an Ogallala-based 1921 revival plan that helped bring Colorado to the compact table a century ago.
Lexington-area farmer Don Batie said the ability to time releases from the canal’s reservoirs could boost Nebraska’s ability to serve ag producers and meet state and federal environmental obligations like the three-state Platte River Recovery Implementation plan of 1997.
“Usually we’re short (on supply) some times of the year and long at other times of the year,” said Batie, vice chairman of the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.
The South Platte wouldn’t necessarily be entirely dry at the Nebraska line even if the canal is built, Riley said.
Besides imposing the 120-cfs summertime requirement on Colorado, the 1923 compact also awards Nebraska the water from the Panhandle’s Lodgepole Creek.
That stream runs almost entirely in Nebraska but dumps into the South Platte just southeast of Ovid. That’s no more than a mile below where some 600 early Perkins County residents pierced the South Platte for their canal in fall 1894.
They dug 16 miles, to a point east of Julesburg’s Interstate 76 interchange, before their financing collapsed. Remnants of their work remain visible.
Nebraska’s Sierra Club chapter offered the lone formal opposition to LB 1015, with lobbyist Al Davis saying farmers would benefit at endangered species’ expense.
Also, “we must make investments in our children and our seniors,” said Davis, a former state senator from Hyannis. “There are too many unanswered questions to tie up $500 million for decades when that money could be used for the betterment of Nebraska.”
Committee member Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus challenged Davis’ assertions.
“So if we don’t exercise our rights to protect this water and the Platte River dries up more frequently, is the Sierra Club OK with that?” Moser asked.
“No,” Davis replied. But “I wouldn’t think that any federal agency would look kindly on Colorado saying, ‘Well, we’re just going to dry up the river and there’s nothing that Nebraska can do.’”
The Nebraska chapters of Audubon and The Nature Conservancy took neutral stances, saying they hope to work with their Colorado affiliates to persuade both states to negotiate a solution.
“Compact water should be left in the river to provide ecosystem benefits by our view,” said state Nature Conservancy climate and energy policy lead staffer Katie Torpy.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.