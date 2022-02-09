Century-old canal plan puts Nebraska in 'unique and powerful position' with Colorado

But Colorado isn’t obligated to do so until and unless Nebraska builds the canal, said Ricketts, Hilgers and LB 1015’s backers.

A procession of statewide water officials and agricultural groups backed the bill, even while acknowledging that legal conflict with Colorado is all but inevitable.

Throughout his 49-year career, “I have been observing the developments occurring in the Front Range of Colorado and their desperate need for water,” said Kent Miller of North Platte, general manager of the Twin Platte NRD.

Further opportunities for Colorado to pipe water from the Colorado River basin across the Rockies “are going away or they’re gone,” he said. “Nebraska cannot wait any longer.”

Miller, whose four-county NRD includes most of the South Platte’s Nebraska run, said he has urged his statewide peers to invoke the compact for 40 years.

“Folks just laughed at me” and said “we don’t need to worry about this,” he said. “The time has come. We need to worry about this.”