Ceremony celebrates partnership between Keith, Lincoln and Dawson first responders and law enforcement

First responders and law enforcement officers in participating counties were recognized and presented with framed copies of the TIM program’s “memorandum of understanding.”

“It is always the thought to do everything we can as safely as we can for both the traveling public and all the first responders,” said Gary Thayer, NDOT’s District 6 engineer. “The (memorandum of understanding) just enhances that effort of working together.

“Everybody’s safety is at the forefront of every conversation we have and every initiative that we start,” Thayer said. He said he doesn’t think the traveling public understands “the effort that it takes to keep them as safe as possible at all times.”

In addition, according to a study by the National Traffic Incident Management Coalition, traffic crashes and “struck-by” incidents are the leading cause of injuries and deaths for law enforcement officials and first responders.

Trent Kleinow, assistant chief of the North Platte Fire Department, told of a near-miss incident roughly five years ago. One of the department’s trucks was nearly hit by a passerby as the crews worked a crash scene on the interstate.