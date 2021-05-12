Ceremony Thursday to honor fallen law enforcement officers

A ceremony in honor of fallen law enforcement officers will be at noon Thursday in North Platte.

The event is open to the public.

Kevin Kennedy Jr. will be the keynote speaker for the event at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Iron Horse Park, 2811 S. Jeffers St.

He is the son of Kevin Kennedy, a reserve deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office who died Dec. 26. Kennedy also was an active community member and served as president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and on the Law Enforcement Memorial board.

The ceremony is part of National Police Week, which has been recognized across the country since 1962 to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15, honors those who were killed or disabled.

Last year’s local event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson was the keynote speaker for the ceremony in 2019.

The law enforcement memorial honors officers who have died in the line of duty. Eleven officers in Lincoln County have died on the job since 1916.

The names on the memorial are: Hank Baker, North Platte Police Department, 1916; Sheldon Don Mecomber, NPPD, 1920; George Rogers, NPPD, 1920; Edward Clark, NPPD; Edward Green, NPPD, 1929; Noah Harrison, NPPD, 1933; Vernon Rolfs, Nebraska State Patrol, 1953; Gerald Schuett, U.P. Police Department, 1968; George Amos Jr., NSP, 1973; Jerry Sukstorf, NPPD, 1987; and Mark Wagner, NSP, 1999.