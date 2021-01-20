Changes in place for mass vaccination clinic at North Platte's Neville Center for the Performing Arts

For Thursday’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, a shuttle will bring people from the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot at Fourth and Chestnut streets to the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, according to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.
The shuttle is among one of the changes that have been implemented since the Jan. 9 mass vaccination clinic at North Platte High School that left many elderly out in the cold or standing for long amounts of time.
Kelliher spoke during Wednesday’s Public Health Command Center meeting on Facebook.
Kelliher encouraged people not to arrive more than 10 minutes early. He said Smart Marketing will have electronic signs indicating which appointment times are being served.
People should not go to the vaccination clinic unless they have registered with West Central District Health Department and received a call scheduling their appointment.
At the Fox Theatre, people will enter through the Patty Birge Room’s entrance, where they will check in. The vaccine will be administered in the theater lobby. West Central has also increased the number of check-in lines from previous clinics.
“You should anticipate approximately an hour on site from start to finish,” Kelliher said during an interview with the Telegraph Wednesday afternoon, noting that 15 minutes of that is observation after people receive the vaccine.
Additionally, Kelliher recommended that people wear clothes that can allow health care workers easy access to their arm — for instance, a short-sleeved shirt under a jacket instead of a long-sleeved shirt — which can also help reduce time in the clinic.
Chairs will be available for people to sit in if they do encounter a line.
Kelliher mentioned that adjustments were also made for people with mobility issues, such as a vaccination area in the same room where someone checks in.
There will also be overflow seating available in the theater itself.
“Our goal is that we want North Platte and the surrounding area to be the very best in vaccines,” Kelliher said. “Not everyone is going to want a vaccine, and that’s fine, but those who do want it, we want to be the best and most efficient at it.”
The North Platte Public Library will help register people who don’t have access to the internet or a scanner. Kelliher said people can go to the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance.
The West Central District Health Department is doing clinics daily in addition to mass clinics, Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said.
Vanderheiden also offered an explanation for the lack of updates on COVID-19 positive cases in the past week: “The state is transitioning to a new platform, and as that transition happens, we roll with the punches, if you will.”
She hopes as soon as that new system is online that the data reporting will get back on track.
Sydney Keller, who manages the health department’s website, added that they plan on updating numbers once a week, when the risk dial is released on Thursday evenings.
The Public Health Command Center meetings will now be every other Wednesday at noon. They can be viewed at facebook.com/wcdhd.
