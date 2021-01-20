Changes in place for mass vaccination clinic at North Platte's Neville Center for the Performing Arts

Additionally, Kelliher recommended that people wear clothes that can allow health care workers easy access to their arm — for instance, a short-sleeved shirt under a jacket instead of a long-sleeved shirt — which can also help reduce time in the clinic.

Chairs will be available for people to sit in if they do encounter a line.

Kelliher mentioned that adjustments were also made for people with mobility issues, such as a vaccination area in the same room where someone checks in.

There will also be overflow seating available in the theater itself.

“Our goal is that we want North Platte and the surrounding area to be the very best in vaccines,” Kelliher said. “Not everyone is going to want a vaccine, and that’s fine, but those who do want it, we want to be the best and most efficient at it.”

The North Platte Public Library will help register people who don’t have access to the internet or a scanner. Kelliher said people can go to the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance.

The West Central District Health Department is doing clinics daily in addition to mass clinics, Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said.