The annual Golden Games brought out a crowd of about 250 who participated in events for about $5,000 in prizes on Thursday.

The North Platte Recreation Center hosted the games for the 20th year. Events included roping, mini golf, cornhole and bowling, as well as card games and games of chance. Players earned points toward prizes donated by area businesses.

Dana Songster, RSVP director, said the Shawna Tatman Golden Senior Award recipient is selected from a number of nominations each year. Charles Stout, an RSVP volunteer, was chosen for his extensive volunteerism. The award is named after longtime Senior Center director Shawna Tatman.

“Every year the committee works on selecting volunteers who have done significant things in the community,” Songster said. “Charley has done a lot through RSVP with the Hershey Fire Department and at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.”

Stout accepted the award from the Tatman family. Presenting the award were Chris, Jami, Savannah, Laramie, Mason and Jemma Tatman.

Songster said the Golden Games started in the 1970s and were originally held at Cody Park.

“They would bus people in from all over the state,” Songster said. “I saw that one time they had 1,000 people here for the games.”

In 2000, Songster said, the games were changed from Cody Park to the Senior Center, then in 2003 to the Rec Center.