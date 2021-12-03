Chase County High School students receive state Seals of Biliteracy

To qualify for the biliteracy award, the students must complete three years of high school Spanish and they take four tests in Spanish — reading, writing, speaking and listening.

“They have to essentially prove that they’re literate in all those domains in Spanish,” Lambert said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the school will recognize the students at graduation and academic awards ceremonies.

“The kids have been really excited about it and I think it gives them something to appreciate about themselves,” Lambert said, “and be proud of and recognize that they have a skill for the workforce that’s really important.”

Lambert said the community and school have embraced Hispanic families who have immigrated to Chase County.

“We have several employees and teachers who are bilingual to translate for parents when needed,” Lambert said.

She said the school is now seeing the second generation of kids coming back after finishing their education.