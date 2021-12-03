Chase County High School students receive state Seals of Biliteracy

Seven students at Chase County High School received Seals of Biliteracy from the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association.
The organizations collaborated in honoring high school students who have achieved high proficiency in English and at least one other language.
The students completed courses and testing requirements, and on Wednesday were announced as award winners.
April Lambert, K-12 curriculum and assessment coordinator for Chase County Schools, said the 2020-21 school year was the first year of the program.
“We started the program because we had quite a few students in our school we knew were bilingual,” Lambert said. “We wanted to let them know that’s a skill that’s appreciated in today’s job market.”
The seven seniors who earned the Seal of Biliteracy are Joel A. Alarcon-Ortega, Daniel Ayala, Brittany Chavez, Julian Juarez Gamboa, Arturo Miscles, Juan Ruiz and Princess Valencia.
Paul Batchelder, of Broken Bow High School, is another area student who earned the Seal of Biliteracy.
In all, 51 Nebraska students received the award.
Lambert said Chase County High School wanted the students to receive some certification for their resumes that showed that they were biliterate and how they could use that skill in the future with employers.
To qualify for the biliteracy award, the students must complete three years of high school Spanish and they take four tests in Spanish — reading, writing, speaking and listening.
“They have to essentially prove that they’re literate in all those domains in Spanish,” Lambert said.
She said the school will recognize the students at graduation and academic awards ceremonies.
“The kids have been really excited about it and I think it gives them something to appreciate about themselves,” Lambert said, “and be proud of and recognize that they have a skill for the workforce that’s really important.”
Lambert said the community and school have embraced Hispanic families who have immigrated to Chase County.
“We have several employees and teachers who are bilingual to translate for parents when needed,” Lambert said.
She said the school is now seeing the second generation of kids coming back after finishing their education.
“One of our teachers, who actually went through our English Language Learner program here, is now one of our teachers,” Lambert said. “That’s very neat and it’s very neat for our kids to see that.”
The community as a whole, Lambert said, sees the Hispanic community as a vital part.
“(This Hispanic) population has skills that are important,” Lambert said. “That’s what we want our kids to realize as well.”
The biliteracy program “lets them know they have something valuable to work with for the future,” she said.
“We are proud of our students and I think at Chase County we’re proud of our diversity,” Lambert said. “We’re proud that we can support our students in that way. We’re proud that we’re a bilingual community and that we appreciate that about each other.”
She said it’s never looked at as a deficit for any of the kids or teachers.
“It’s a great skill that we recognize and that we want them to be proud of and that we’re proud of as well,” Lambert said.