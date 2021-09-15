Chemical renovation of Sutherland I-80 Lake complete

East Sutherland Interstate 80 Lake was “chemically renovated” Wednesday, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release.
The rotenone treatment used at the lake was aimed to eliminate common carp and other undesirable fish species, which are detrimental to aquatic habitat, water quality and sport fish populations, according to the release.
In preparation for the treatment, biologists salvaged game fish from the lake and relocated them to other lakes.
Game and Parks said restocking of yellow perch and adult smallmouth bass will occur in late September or October. Rock bass will be stocked in 2022.
