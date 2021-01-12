Cherry County Planning Commission recommends OK of Cherry County hog facility

The Cherry County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit for Phase l of a proposed hog confinement facility near Valentine.

The permit is now in the hands of the three members of the Cherry County Board of Commissioners.

The agenda for the next commissioner meeting will be on the county website by 10 a.m. Monday, said County Clerk Brittny Petersen. It could include discussion about setting a date for a public hearing on the matter. County commissioners meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

A permit is required because the facility would exceed the county’s limit of 2,000 animal units per square mile. The commission’s recommendation included a number of stipulations to ensure that the facility would not negatively impact other county residents or the groundwater. Planning commission members who voted to recommend issuance of the permit were Chelsea Luthy, Duane Kime, John Lee, Albert Ericksen and Gary Swanson. Voting no were Wade Andrews, Michael McLeod and Dave Rogers.

The commission’s recommendations stipulate that the Danielskis must show that the large number of animals will not result in exposure of other properties to “unreasonable levels of odor for unreasonable duration periods.”