Cherry County swine facility decision tabled until March 9

A decision on Danielski Farms’ proposed swine facility in Cherry County has been delayed until at least March 9.

On Thursday, the County Board conducted a hearing on the proposal. The hearing was prompted by a recommendation from the County Planning Commission to approve a conditional use permit for the operation. The permit is required because the farrowing facility would exceed the county’s limits on the number of animal units per square mile.

All three commissioners voted to postpone making a decision to allow them time to consider testimony from Thursday’s hearing. It will also allow time for Settje Agri-Services and Engineering to provide more details about the design of the manure storage pit. Commissioner James Ward requested the additional information at the hearing.

County Board Chairwoman Tanya Storer said they are not taking the decision lightly.

“We want to be good stewards of responsible development,” she said.

Storer estimated that 50 to 60 people attended the hearing and about 20 testified, with testimony balanced nearly evenly in favor of and against the proposal.

The matter will be taken up again at the regular commissioners meeting March 9 at the Cherry County Courthouse in Valentine. Commissioners meetings begin at 10 a.m.