Chief Industries proposal: North Platte's Iron Eagle may not stay a golf course

Chief’s proposal says C&L Land has purchased the portion of the former Hahler property, between Iron Eagle and the NPPD Canal, where Chief envisions a senior living complex of more than 200 units.

The golf course’s immediate proximity to the Hahler land was an important factor in the overall development plan Chief unveiled in August 2019, Bullington said at that time.

But he added around the same time that it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker if Iron Eagle — which suffered substantial damage from South Platte River floods in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015 — didn’t remain a golf course.

Chief’s proposal strikes a similar tone, saying the Grand Island firm would investigate in its master planning whether Iron Eagle should remain an 18-hole course, be reduced to nine holes or be converted to “a higher and better use.”

“It is already evident that the current (city) business model for operations of the golf course is not financially sustainable,” the document says.

It cites both the site’s “propensity for groundwater and surface water to negatively affect the course” and “the fact that North Platte has low population relative to the number of holes of golf offered in the community.”