Children 'X-Plore" science together at McDaid

Students in the science class at the X-Plore Summer Camp at McDaid Elementary in North Platte on Thursday morning learned about how vinegar dissolves egg shells and makes the egg rubbery. The annual camp offers eight classes ranging from cooking to sports, science, fishing and more with 96 students participating this year.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
