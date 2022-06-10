 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children 'X-Plore" science together at McDaid

Students in the science class at the X-Plore Summer Camp at McDaid Elementary in North Platte on Thursday morning learned about how vinegar dissolves egg shells and makes the egg rubbery. The annual camp offers eight classes ranging from cooking to sports, science, fishing and more with 96 students participating this year.

