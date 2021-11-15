Chris Lane, King Calaway to open for Tim McGraw at Viaero's Summer Jam Concert Series

Chris Lane and King Calaway will both open for Tim McGraw at the Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series on June 24, according to a post on the Nebraskaland Days Facebook page.

McGraw will headline the first night of the two-day concert series, and Miranda Lambert will close out the event on June 25.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Belles will open for Lambert. The latter is an act from Omaha.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 and can be purchased at nebrasklanddays.com.

Luke Combs and Toby Keith headlined the Summer Jam concerts this year.