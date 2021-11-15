 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Lane, King Calaway to open for Tim McGraw at Viaero's Summer Jam Concert Series
0 comments

Chris Lane, King Calaway to open for Tim McGraw at Viaero's Summer Jam Concert Series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chris Lane and King Calaway will both open for Tim McGraw at the Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series on June 24, according to a post on the Nebraskaland Days Facebook page.

McGraw will headline the first night of the two-day concert series, and Miranda Lambert will close out the event on June 25.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Belles will open for Lambert. The latter is an act from Omaha.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 and can be purchased at nebrasklanddays.com.

Luke Combs and Toby Keith headlined the Summer Jam concerts this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News