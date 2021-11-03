 Skip to main content
'Christmas in the Neighborhood' returns to Westfield
Each year, the Westfield Merchants Association hosts “Christmas in the Neighborhood,” and after a year off due to COVID restrictions, the event returns Nov. 13.

“We did something totally different last year, but it’s back with more fun than ever,” said Alyssa Fabik of Bible Supplies. "Activities will include cookie decorating, removable tattoos, ornament making, Christmas crafts, story time and letters to Santa.”

Fabik said Santa will be making an appearance along with live reindeer. People will be able to roast marshmallows and make s’mores along with numerous other activities sponsored by the Westfield Merchants.

“The North Platte Optimist Club will be doing their free complete Child ID safety program,” Fabik added.

The Westfield Merchants Association is also hosting a “coats, cans and cash” donation drive for the Salvation Army.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free hot dogs and the opportunity to win a large Christmas inflatable.

Westfield Shopping Center is located at 1845 West A St. in North Platte.

