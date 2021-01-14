 Skip to main content
Christopher & Banks declares bankruptcy; future of North Platte store uncertain
Christopher & Banks declares bankruptcy; future of North Platte store uncertain

Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.

The women’s apparel chain said Thursday it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Christopher & Banks said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process as it is in active discussion with potential buyers and expects to close a large portion, if not all, of its stores.

However, later in the day it sent out a press release saying closing sales had begun at all its locations nationwide.

Christopher & Banks has 14 stores in Nebraska, including one at Platte River Mall in North Platte. Local store employees said they could not comment.

