Chuck and Barbra Baue recipients of the 2021 Dale Studley Memorial Award

Chuck and Barbra Baue received the 2021 Dale Studley Memorial Award Friday at the PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

Nebraskaland Days presented the organization’s highest honor to the longtime volunteers, it said in a press release. The award is named after Dale Studley, an original board member of the Nebraskaland Days Board of Directors.

Chuck Baue served on the board from 2003-06, where he worked with a variety of committees and led efforts on the security committee.

“Each year, when the call goes out for volunteers to help serve our guests in our hospitality areas, Chuck and Barbra are among the first to sign up — and not just for one shift,” the release said. “They are here every night, of every festival. They’ve been here all week, and they’ve been working all night in the Directors Club, which is on the second floor of our new building on the north end.”

“What makes Nebraskaland Days special is the heart of our volunteers, and this year’s recipients have some of the biggest, and most humble hearts in our organization,” says Executive Director David Fudge. “Chuck and Barbra are incredibly giving folks, and we’re fortunate to have them as a part of NLD.”

The Studley Award has been given since 1973. Like much of the festival in 2020, it took the year off.