Citizens question officials’ assurances that proposed Sustainable Beef plant location wouldn’t flood

When North Platte’s proposed beef processing plant returns to city government’s agenda, so will its would-be site.
It’s either the most ingenious or most foolish of locations, depending on whom you talk to.
Should the City Council agree, a 70-acre, 40-year-old wastewater lagoon retired in 2019 would be sold and at least partly filled in to hold Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant.
It’s likely to be discussed July 19 when project organizers seek $500,000 each toward their engineering and planning costs from the city’s Quality Growth Fund and the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund.
The former lagoon sits one-third of a mile north of the South Platte River and about 1¾ miles west of its junction with the North Platte.
City officials say the earthen berms defining the old lagoon and two others of similar age — one active, the other also retired — rise 8 to 10 feet above surrounding lowlands that can flood from heavy rains or river surges.
None of the lagoons has ever been breached, they add, even by major South Platte floods that damaged the previously city-owned Iron Eagle Golf Course four times from 1995 to 2015.
So what might that record portend for a 400,000-head-per-year beef plant?
» Built-in protection that Sustainable Beef surely would seek to enhance, says Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“That makes it logical they would engineer this thing to the highest quality,” he said. “They’re still frantically working on putting those things together. They want to get it done right.”
» Nothing but potential disaster, replies Dee Fugate, a relative by marriage of two brothers who live east of the lagoon nearer the forks.
“It’s foolish,” she said last week. “I don’t believe they would plop something on top of that berm when it’s so fragile.”
She said brother-in-law Larry Golden, his brother Tom and their wives must sandbag during high-water periods that can force them to reach nearby Golden Road by canoe.
Fugate, who lives about 1½ miles north of Lee Bird Field, says elected leaders should pay more attention to the Goldens than assurances from engineers and city employees.
She was one of 20 people who unsuccessfully urged the City Council April 6 not to make the old lagoon and other land east of Newberry Access eligible for tax increment financing.
Just one large natural disaster could overwhelm a beef plant and pollute the river for local and downstream users, Fugate said.
“The experts are the Goldens who have lived there for over 40 years, not the engineers who say it won’t flood,” she said.
Nearly four months have passed since Sustainable Beef’s organizers offered their first general project sketch March 18.
CEO David Briggs of Alliance said last week that the engineering and design work to answer environmental issues is still being done.
The retired lagoon sits 1 mile north of Interstate 80, at the edge of the wastewater plant that was most recently upgraded in 2007.
In order to successfully build there, Briggs said in March, Sustainable Beef likely would have to build up the inside of the lagoon about 4 to 5 feet from the lagoon’s downward-sloping base.
The firm likely will seek TIF from the city to gradually offset the cost of adding whatever dirt it takes, he added.
That request, along with one to buy the old lagoon from the city, would be part of a formal redevelopment plan from Sustainable Beef.
But City Hall still hadn’t received one by the end of business Friday, making it impossible for Sustainable Beef to secure its site by Briggs’ hoped-for Sept. 1 start date.
The Planning Commission now can’t hold a public hearing or make a recommendation to the council at its regular meeting July 27, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.
That panel would next meet Aug. 24, ruling out a council hearing and vote before Sept. 7.
Person said rising construction costs and the complexity of the beef-plant project have contributed to its leaders’ request for QGF aid.
Their most recent cost estimate is about $325 million, Person said, compared with just under $300 million in March.
QGF’s Citizens Review Committee will decide July 19 whether to recommend council approval of its $500,000 share of Sustainable Beef’s $1 million planning request.
The other $500,000 would come from the NorthWestern fund, financed by the city’s longtime private natural gas provider.
Members of the QGF committee, plus a NorthWestern representative, serve as the latter fund’s committee. The council would have the final word on both requests.
But even should the council sell the lagoon and approve TIF, city officials say, Sustainable Beef would hardly be home free to start work.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy must grant a permit, which requires them to review any environmental issues, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
NDEE must hold public hearings and accept public comments on whether to grant such a permit. If federal agencies also must sign off, Kibbon said, NDEE would contact them.
Kibbon, City Engineer Brent Burklund and Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Sustainable Beef can’t apply for a state permit until it has secured a project site.
“You can’t get a permit if you don’t own the lot,” Kibbon said.
Local opponents plan to remind city officials of the pitfalls of building close to the Plattes.
They’ll cite South Platte flood anecdotes dating to the 1870s and the river’s floods of 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015. Runoff from massive Colorado Front Range rainfall swelled the river to a record 14.54 feet on Sept. 23, 2013.
Fugate has circulated a photo taken from Larry Golden’s home about that time. Facing west, it shows floodwaters stretching toward the would-be beef-plant site, the berm of which can barely be made out in the background.
But the photo shows nothing from inside the now-retired south lagoon, which city officials say was still in service then.
City officials said the south lagoon, the city’s 125-acre active lagoon and another retired 70-acre lagoon to the east were built between the late 1970s and early 1980s.
A 20-acre, long-retired lagoon built in 1961 sits northeast of the wastewater plant.
Kibbon said all three newer lagoons have clay liners to minimize upward seepage from groundwater. State environmental regulations required the liners, he said.
The retired lagoons collect snowmelt and rainwater due to those liners. Like the active lagoon, water escapes from them through evaporation and doesn’t run into the river.
The lagoons store excess water processed by the wastewater plant, which pipes most treated water back to the river, Kibbon said.
He cited city wastewater employees, including superintendent and 30-year plant veteran Doug Meyer, as saying floodwaters have never seriously threatened the plant, Newberry Access or Golden Road between the lagoons.
Meyer “has seen water on Golden Road, but it’s (been) nowhere close (to flooding) and it’s always been toward the east end,” he said. “Newberry’s never been underwater.”
Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency management director since 2000, agreed. It would take far higher volumes of South Platte floodwaters to overtop the lagoon on top of which Sustainable Beef wants to build, he said.
That much water “would have taken out the (Alter Metal) recycling plant and the other businesses” between the river and lagoon, he said. Paulsen Inc. and Western Engineering Inc. have concrete plants there.
City officials said most of the wastewater plant, including the retired south lagoon, sits within an “500-year floodplain” on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s most recent North Platte’s flood-risk maps.
That means the site has an 0.2% chance of flooding in any given year, compared with a 1% chance in “100-year floodplain” areas. FEMA had put most of North Platte in the 100-year zone in 1979, forcing residents and businesses to buy federal flood insurance.
As city leaders gathered evidence showing that risk was overstated, FEMA gradually removed the 100-year label from most areas through map revisions in 2006, 2009, 2016 and 2020.
The bottom of the south lagoon would have a 100-year flood risk, Burklund said, but raising the south lagoon’s bottom 4 to 5 feet likely would be enough to overcome that.
Even so, the risk of an environmentally catastrophic flood isn’t zero, Fugate said. She warned that one shouldn’t forget the potential for tornadoes, plant accidents or even a break in Kingsley Dam near Ogallala.
“The people of North Platte forget: This is an ongoing flood area,” she said. “All it takes is one flood in the right conditions.”