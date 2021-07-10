Citizens question officials’ assurances that proposed Sustainable Beef plant location wouldn’t flood

“The experts are the Goldens who have lived there for over 40 years, not the engineers who say it won’t flood,” she said.

Nearly four months have passed since Sustainable Beef’s organizers offered their first general project sketch March 18.

CEO David Briggs of Alliance said last week that the engineering and design work to answer environmental issues is still being done.

The retired lagoon sits 1 mile north of Interstate 80, at the edge of the wastewater plant that was most recently upgraded in 2007.

In order to successfully build there, Briggs said in March, Sustainable Beef likely would have to build up the inside of the lagoon about 4 to 5 feet from the lagoon’s downward-sloping base.

The firm likely will seek TIF from the city to gradually offset the cost of adding whatever dirt it takes, he added.

That request, along with one to buy the old lagoon from the city, would be part of a formal redevelopment plan from Sustainable Beef.

But City Hall still hadn’t received one by the end of business Friday, making it impossible for Sustainable Beef to secure its site by Briggs’ hoped-for Sept. 1 start date.