Citizen's Review Committee declines Ramada's application for QGF; suggests owners seek private funding or federal aid

It seems likely, members of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund committee said Thursday, that local leaders can help Ramada by Wyndham’s owners find help with the other half of their $592,500 remodeling plan.
But QGF isn’t the way, they said.
The sales-tax fund’s Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 against a $296,000 grant to North Platte Hospitality Inc. to renovate the Sandhills Convention Center and revive the kitchen and former Canteen Bar & Grille.
But members also told co-owner Neeraj Chadha that the business community can help him and partner Kanwar Gulati in accessing private financing or federal COVID-19 aid.
Based on the partners’ business plan, “I’m confident we can find you a solution,” said member Josh Harm, a NebraskaLand National Bank senior vice president. “That being said, I’m going to make a motion to decline the application.”
Committee members Kim Steger, Brock Wurl and Bob Phares backed Harm’s motion, saying Ramada’s project will benefit the community but QGF isn’t the appropriate vehicle for the community to help.
They urged Chadha to keep working with local leaders. “We are willing to try to provide assistance and find something that might get this job done,” said Phares, a former North Platte mayor.
Chadha and Gulati, both of whom live in California, still can ask the City Council to approve their QGF application, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
But given the committee’s unanimous vote otherwise, he told Chadha, “the chances of them overturning this are not very good.” Person administers QGF for the city.
Committee member Pat Keenan was absent Thursday and would have abstained had he been there, Person added. Keenan was part of the ownership group that sold the then-Quality Inn & Suites to Chadha and Gulati in 2017.
The current partners have been updating the 56-year-old anchor of the Interstate 80-U.S. Highway 83 interchange in stages since then, Chadha said.
The latest stage would replace the roof in the convention center space, update wall and floor coverings, upgrade light fixtures and install a new audiovisual system.
It also would fill 23 open or new jobs, repair and replace kitchen equipment, and remodel and restock the restaurant, which closed Nov. 7.
Until the pandemic struck last March, Chadha said, the partners hadn’t had to seek outside financial help to carry out their renovations.
He said they still can cover about half of the latest $592,500 stage, which first would complete the convention center upgrades and make sure the kitchen is ready to cater events. Restaurant renovation would follow.
Chadha stressed the ripple effects of convention business on North Platte’s economy in urging the QGF committee to back using the dedicated sales-tax fund.
“The (hospitality) market is stumbling because of COVID, and we need to do everything we can to attract more traffic here,” he said.
Committee members agreed, but they added that many other North Platte businesses have financed their own building upkeep — even during the pandemic — without QGF.
Based on the project’s list of repair items, “you’re throwing out a lifeline for COVID relief for deferred maintenance,” said Wurl, a North Platte lawyer.
Steger, president of Sandhills Private Banking, stressed the committee’s need to use the sales-tax fund strategically. Ramada’s $296,000 request amounts to about one-fifth of QGF’s $1.48 million uncommitted balance.
“I do hope you choose to renovate and move forward with the convention center (project), with or without a grant,” she said.
But “we have other businesses under the same constraints, and we don’t have enough money to help all of them.”
Harm said pre-pandemic state programs are available to lend financial help in addition to U.S. Small Business Administration grants and loans bolstered during the pandemic.
When QGF loans money to a business, he added, it’s usually for “gap financing” on top of a regular bank loan.
Chadha said banks the partners have talked to are “waiting to see if things will improve” after COVID-19 finally subsides.
But looking at their planned upgrades and expected revenues, Harm replied, he sees solid reasons for someone to back the project without QGF funds.
“Everything you said about the demand for your services makes sense,” he said. “This will work.”
