Citizen's Review Committee declines Ramada's application for QGF; suggests owners seek private funding or federal aid

Chadha and Gulati, both of whom live in California, still can ask the City Council to approve their QGF application, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

But given the committee’s unanimous vote otherwise, he told Chadha, “the chances of them overturning this are not very good.” Person administers QGF for the city.

Committee member Pat Keenan was absent Thursday and would have abstained had he been there, Person added. Keenan was part of the ownership group that sold the then-Quality Inn & Suites to Chadha and Gulati in 2017.

The current partners have been updating the 56-year-old anchor of the Interstate 80-U.S. Highway 83 interchange in stages since then, Chadha said.

The latest stage would replace the roof in the convention center space, update wall and floor coverings, upgrade light fixtures and install a new audiovisual system.

It also would fill 23 open or new jobs, repair and replace kitchen equipment, and remodel and restock the restaurant, which closed Nov. 7.

Until the pandemic struck last March, Chadha said, the partners hadn’t had to seek outside financial help to carry out their renovations.