Citizen's Review Committee to consider financial help request for proposed meatpacking plant, matching funds for industrial 'rail park'

The panel that oversees North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund Monday will take up unrelated requests for financial help in planning North Platte’s would-be meatpacking plant and matching funds toward building an industrial “rail park” just outside Hershey.
The five-member Citizens Review Committee — which will take on two separate identities while dealing with Sustainable Beef LLC’s request — will decide whether to recommend both for City Council approval.
The 10 a.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Residents may visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas%20minutes to watch the meeting live or a video recording afterward.
Sustainable Beef leaders, who announced their 875-employee project March 18, will seek a combined $1 million toward engineering and other planning costs as they finalize their formal proposal for city and state review.
Total engineering, architectural, planning and professional services in designing the plant are estimated at nearly $9.8 million, according to a June 22 estimate submitted with Sustainable Beef’s QGF application.
The firm has been expected to ask the city to sell a retired sewer lagoon along Newberry Access and grant tax increment financing to raise it roughly 4 to 5 feet so the beef plant could be built there.
That hasn’t yet happened because of the project’s complexity and rising building costs that have raised the beef plant’s cost estimate from just under $300 million to $325 million, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Sustainable Beef is asking for $500,000 apiece from QGF, financed by reserved city sales taxes, and the separate NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund financed by North Platte’s private natural gas provider.
QGF committee members also will be asked to recommend a 10-year, $200,000-per-year rail-park commitment as local leaders secure funds to gain state construction dollars for the project under brand-new Legislative Bill 40.
That would be the reserved sales-tax fund’s second contribution to the rail-park project since its 2020 unveiling. The City Council last year approved $75,000 for planning that in turn secured an additional $25,000 grant from the Nebraska Public Power District.
City Council members have the last word on whether to grant help to the beef-plant and rail-park projects, said Person, QGF’s day-to-day administrator for the city.
The chamber’s leader typically presides over Citizens Review Committee meetings but doesn’t vote on agenda items. Voters renewed that arrangement for a third 10-year period when they renewed QGF last November.
But Person said he’ll surrender his gavel to Mayor Brandon Kelliher for Monday’s meeting, citing the chamber’s leading role in developing the rail park on top of its separate involvement with Sustainable Beef.
The five QGF committee members also sit on the NorthWestern committee, but they’re joined by a representative from the utility when considering requests to draw on the latter fund.
Person said about $750,000 is available in the NorthWestern fund, last tapped in 2018 to help finish off the long renovation of North Platte’s historic 1913 post office building into the Prairie Arts Center.
QGF has about $1.5 million in uncommitted funds, he said, a figure that rose by $350,000 when Nebraskaland Days said it wouldn’t need the QGF line of credit it received in June 2020.
Council members had approved that line of credit as a backstop in case the annual festival had trouble paying its bills after losing most of its 2020 edition to COVID-19.
The fund also has already earned at least $325,000 of its maximum $650,000 in new annual funds under QGF’s 20-year-old funding formula.
Citizens Review Committee members will officially receive Nebraskaland Days’ letter releasing the line of credit as part of Monday’s agenda, Person said.
