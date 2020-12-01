City Council advances rezoning for Front-Oak property

North Platte’s newest City Council members Tuesday quickly found their voices during second-round debate on a rezoning ordinance opposed by some nearby residents.
The reconstituted eight-member council voted 7-1 to advance the ordinance affecting two lots at West Front and Oak streets to a final vote Dec. 15.
Micheal Streeter of Sutherland, who owns the lots at 720 W. Front St. and 617 N. Oak St., wants them rezoned from R-2 residential to light industrial so he can move his Streeter Electric LLC business to North Platte.
Streeter said he intends to combine the lots into one to build an office building and eventually an electrical shop. A formal request to that effect will follow once he has building designs and a site plan ready.
The outgoing council Nov. 17 gave the rezoning ordinance 8-0 first-round approval after voting 7-1 to amend the city’s land-use plan to accommodate the change.
Every council member spoke, with the new members asking the most questions, after Planning Administrator Judy Clark recapped the issues raised at previous Planning Commission and council meetings.
Newly seated Councilmen Mark Woods and Brad Garrick cited opposition from some neighbors who had upgraded their homes and don’t want their values threatened by allowing industrial zoning nearby.
“I’m normally a proponent of business, especially a small business like this,” said Woods, the newest Ward 4 council member. “But I’m troubled because there isn’t a site plan.”
Garrick, who represents Ward 3, said he shares neighbors’ worries about the potential for increased traffic on mostly residential North Oak Street before it reaches Front.
Clark said she’d like the new council to eventually consider a new type of “business transitional” zoning along West Front, which has gradually been shifting from residential toward a more light industrial character.
Such zoning would better fit the area’s varied conditions, she said. Streeter’s site likely is too small to ever be put to a heavier industrial use, while using commercial zoning would require Streeter to also seek a conditional use permit to set up his electrical business.
Though he doesn’t yet have a final site plan, Streeter told council members his office building likely would be 24 feet square and will include plumbing. His shop would be in the neighborhood of 30 feet by 40 feet.
“Typically, there’s not going to be much traffic coming in and out of there,” he said. “Most of our work will be done on the job sites.”
Garrick cast the lone “no” vote against advancing the rezoning ordinance to a third and final vote at the next meeting.
Also Tuesday:
» New Mayor Brandon Kelliher explained his plan to include a “public agenda request” item at the end of each council meeting.
Citing requests for such an item from residents during his mayoral campaign, Kelliher said members of the public would be able to ask the council during that time to put a specific issue on a future council agenda.
Nebraska’s open meetings law forbids the council from debating or acting on such an issue on the spot, he said.
But city staffers would research the issue, and council members representing the speaker’s ward would be encouraged to contact that person as well, he said.
If the matter can’t otherwise be resolved, he added, the person requesting action would be informed by letter when it would appear on the council’s agenda.
Kelliher said speakers asking for a future agenda item would be limited to three minutes and wouldn’t be allowed to publicly criticize city employees. Both conditions already apply to other opportunities for the public to comment during council meetings.
» Before giving up his gavel to Kelliher, outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston presented a statewide award to the staff of North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
The Nebraska Water Environment Association recenty gave the plant its Scott Wilber Award as “best in class” for medium-sized wastewater plants.
