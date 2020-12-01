City Council advances rezoning for Front-Oak property

“I’m normally a proponent of business, especially a small business like this,” said Woods, the newest Ward 4 council member. “But I’m troubled because there isn’t a site plan.”

Garrick, who represents Ward 3, said he shares neighbors’ worries about the potential for increased traffic on mostly residential North Oak Street before it reaches Front.

Clark said she’d like the new council to eventually consider a new type of “business transitional” zoning along West Front, which has gradually been shifting from residential toward a more light industrial character.

Such zoning would better fit the area’s varied conditions, she said. Streeter’s site likely is too small to ever be put to a heavier industrial use, while using commercial zoning would require Streeter to also seek a conditional use permit to set up his electrical business.

Though he doesn’t yet have a final site plan, Streeter told council members his office building likely would be 24 feet square and will include plumbing. His shop would be in the neighborhood of 30 feet by 40 feet.

“Typically, there’s not going to be much traffic coming in and out of there,” he said. “Most of our work will be done on the job sites.”