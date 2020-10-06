City Council approves QGF loan for new Parkade Plaza owners

North Platte City Council members Tuesday approved a $400,000 Quality Growth Fund loan for Parkade Plaza’s new owners amid praise for their bringing it into local ownership.
The council voted 5-0 to grant Shae and Jeff Caldwell’s “performance loan” to refit Parkade’s vacant bays, mainly the long-vacant former Alco space.
Councilmen Ed Rieker and Jim Carman were absent Tuesday. Councilman Ty Lucas, executive vice president of NebraskaLand National Bank, abstained because his bank helped finance Parkade’s purchase.
The Caldwells, owners of downtown’s Whitetail Screen Print and Whitetail Cycle Sport, bought the 42-year-old strip mall last Wednesday from original owners Noddle Cos. of Omaha.
Noddle opened Parkade in 1978, culminating a $7 million-plus “urban renewal” project that cleared three blocks of aging downtown buildings for the mall. Federal funds covered most of the multiyear project’s cost.
The Caldwells said the QGF loan funds will help finance needed updates to the Alco space’s internal systems and most likely reconfigure it to hold multiple tenants.
Two other vacant bays also could be remodeled under loan terms recommended by the QGF Citizens Review Committee. The Caldwells can have part or all of the loan forgiven if they can meet preset payroll and sales-tax targets.
Council members took little time in endorsing the Caldwells’ loan, with Councilman Andrew Lee commending the couple for taking the step and helping to lead downtown revitalization.
“I’m just really glad we have somebody local, that has a proven track record of making a successful business here in North Platte, willing to make such a big investment,” Lee said.
The council also unanimously approved an unrelated $95,000 QGF small-business loan for McNew’s Unlimited LLC to remodel a newly purchased building at 2424 E. Fourth St. for its growing golf-cart business.
In other business, the council adopted an ordinance raising the city’s minimum smoking and vaping age to 21. Members waived the rule requiring three separate “yes” votes.
The council had brought vaping products under city regulation in January, setting the legal age for both smoking and vaping at 19 in line with a state law that had just then taken effect.
But Congress last December set the federal minimum age at 21, a step Nebraska didn’t take until the Legislature did so in August.
Council members also:
» Ratified a two-year contract with the city firefighters union that freezes wages for the new 2020-21 fiscal year. Firefighters would receive raises of 2% on Oct. 1, 2021, and 1.5% on June 1, 2022.
» Approved a job description and salary schedule for a full-time human resources manager, a post created in the new budget to consolidate duties scattered among various departments.
» Granted a conditional use permit for Rookstool Concrete LLC to build its office and two storage structures at 3302 S. Willow St.
