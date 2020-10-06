City Council approves QGF loan for new Parkade Plaza owners

Council members took little time in endorsing the Caldwells’ loan, with Councilman Andrew Lee commending the couple for taking the step and helping to lead downtown revitalization.

“I’m just really glad we have somebody local, that has a proven track record of making a successful business here in North Platte, willing to make such a big investment,” Lee said.

The council also unanimously approved an unrelated $95,000 QGF small-business loan for McNew’s Unlimited LLC to remodel a newly purchased building at 2424 E. Fourth St. for its growing golf-cart business.

In other business, the council adopted an ordinance raising the city’s minimum smoking and vaping age to 21. Members waived the rule requiring three separate “yes” votes.

The council had brought vaping products under city regulation in January, setting the legal age for both smoking and vaping at 19 in line with a state law that had just then taken effect.

But Congress last December set the federal minimum age at 21, a step Nebraska didn’t take until the Legislature did so in August.

Council members also: