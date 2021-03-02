City Council approves replacement of 20-year-old North Platte Fire Department radios

Federal COVID-19 relief aid and the help of the North Platte Rural Fire District will allow the city’s Fire Department to finally replace radios in use for more than 20 years.

The City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved an overall $387,994 purchase of updated Motorola portable and handheld radios that will let city firefighters reach first responders with radios of various ages.

The rural fire district, which works closely with the Fire Department, is contributing just under $97,000 to cover one-fourth of the purchase from Platte Valley Communications of Lexington.

The city will cover the remaining $290,995 from the Fire Department’s share of CARES Act funds forwarded by the state from the relief package Congress passed early in the pandemic.

Replacing the radios has been put off several years and wouldn’t be affordable even now but for the COVID-19 aid, said Fire Chief Dennis Thompson and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.

“Within this current year’s budget, there isn’t the (local tax) money in the budget to secure the radios,” Kibbon said.