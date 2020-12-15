City council authorizes mayor to review contract with West Central District Health Department

North Platte’s “memorandum of understanding” with the West Central District Health Department needs another look, City Council members decided Tuesday night.
But in voting 7-0 to empower new Mayor Brandon Kelliher to “renegotiate the terms of and/or terminate” the accord, the council’s discussion leaned strongly toward the “renegotiate” side.
The council, in its first full meeting since Kelliher and four new council members were seated Dec. 1, also approved one of two requests for Quality Growth Fund assistance while rejecting the other.
Members voted 5-2, with Donna Tryon and Mark Woods opposed, to apply $250,000 of QGF’s reserved sales-tax dollars as the city’s share of a $1 million third phase of the public-private Shot in the Arm housing incentive program.
But the council voted 5-1 to reject a reduced $200,000 QGF “performance loan” to Credit Management Services Inc., which is planning to open a North Platte office.
Councilman Jim Carman cast the only “yes” vote. Colleague Ty Lucas, a NebraskaLand National Bank vice president, abstained because Credit Management has signed an office lease with his bank. Council President Jim Nisley was absent Tuesday.
More details on the council’s debate on both QGF requests will appear in Thursday’s Telegraph and later on nptelegraph.com.
Council members’ vote on the WCDHD accord means Kelliher will notify the six-county agency of the city’s intent to reopen their eight-month-old agreement.
Approved 4-3 April 7 by the previous council, the original document — which says the city “agrees to give control” of enforcing health regulations to WCDHD — will expire on that same date in 2021.
The city had to give at least 90 days’ notice to avoid an automatic renewal of the one-year agreement.
In a Sunday Telegraph story, Kelliher said he put the accord on Tuesday’s agenda to keep a campaign promise to residents concerned that it had been approved and bothered by WCDHD’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite its language saying the city “agrees to give control” to WCDHD, health district Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden says state law already entrusts enforcement of public health regulations and the fight against infectious diseases to her agency.
A city Board of Health, which still exists in city code under another state law, actively exercised that authority from 1897 until it went dormant in the early 1970s. Nebraska’s district health system dates to 2001.
Tuesday’s council debate didn’t address the authority question. But Vanderheiden said the city-WCDHD agreement’s main purpose “truly is about collaboration and partnership — nothing more, nothing less.”
The health district has similar agreements with other cities and villages in its service area, she added.
Legally, “our role is to mitigate the spread of disease,” Vanderheiden said. The “memorandum of understanding” with North Platte “is to show the partnership with the city in controlling the spread of disease.”
Lucas and new Councilman Pete Volz thanked Vanderheiden for the work by her and her staff since the pandemic reached the city in mid-March.
“None of us asked for this, and you by far have taken the brunt,” Volz said.
But Lucas, who voted against the agreement April 7, said he still feels it was approved hastily under the pressure of coordinating local leaders’ initial efforts to hold COVID-19 at bay.
In reopening the deal, “I hope collaboration and renegotiation is what occurs between now and when we see it again,” he said.
Volz agreed. “All we’re doing,” he said to Kelliher, “is allowing you to renegotiate to have an enhanced methodology in working with West Central.”
In other business Tuesday, the council:
» Held a 25-minute executive session dealing with contracts and potential litigation against the city. No action was taken after the council returned to open session.
» Tabled the council’s election of a 2021 president in light of Nisley’s absence. The council’s first meeting of the new year will be Jan. 5.
» Gave 6-1 final approval to an ordinance rezoning a pair of lots at West Front and Oak streets to light industrial. Councilman Brad Garrick was opposed.
Owner Micheal Streeter of Sutherland intends to have the lots combined so he can move his Streeter Electric LLC to North Platte.
» Agreed to split a lot containing two homes at 309 East E St. so the homes can be sold separately.
» Granted James Hassett a conditional use permit to use a fire-damaged home he intends to rehabilitate at 221 W. 11th St. as a home and rental-business office when finished.
» Approved a contract with Great Plains Health enabling after-hours service by North Platte Public Transit to take home some discharged hospital patients who otherwise lack transportation.
» Appointed Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge to the city’s Planning Commission and former planning panel Chairman Greg Wilke to the Board of Adjustment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.