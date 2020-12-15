City council authorizes mayor to review contract with West Central District Health Department

The health district has similar agreements with other cities and villages in its service area, she added.

Legally, “our role is to mitigate the spread of disease,” Vanderheiden said. The “memorandum of understanding” with North Platte “is to show the partnership with the city in controlling the spread of disease.”

Lucas and new Councilman Pete Volz thanked Vanderheiden for the work by her and her staff since the pandemic reached the city in mid-March.

“None of us asked for this, and you by far have taken the brunt,” Volz said.

But Lucas, who voted against the agreement April 7, said he still feels it was approved hastily under the pressure of coordinating local leaders’ initial efforts to hold COVID-19 at bay.

In reopening the deal, “I hope collaboration and renegotiation is what occurs between now and when we see it again,” he said.

Volz agreed. “All we’re doing,” he said to Kelliher, “is allowing you to renegotiate to have an enhanced methodology in working with West Central.”

