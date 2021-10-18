City Council to discuss leaving LARM for Kansas City risk management firm

North Platte City Council members will be asked Tuesday to hire a consulting firm to take over the city’s risk management and help them decide whether to seek a different liability insurance provider.

An unrelated contract on improving the city’s work and safety performance also appears on Tuesday’s agenda, along with two items advanced last month by the city’s Planning Commission.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

North Platte is a longtime member of the League Association of Risk Management, an arm of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, and uses LARM to manage the city’s self-funded liability insurance.

The council will decide whether to approve a contract with Charlesworth Consulting, based in Kansas City, Missouri, to take over the city’s risk management and prepare a “request for proposal” from other liability insurance providers.

That RFP likely will ask other carriers if they can offer better third-party administrator rates than LARM does, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday.

“The city intends to remain self-insured unless there are compelling arguments for not doing so,” he said.