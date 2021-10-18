City Council to mull alternatives to LARM as self-funded insurance manager

North Platte City Council members will be asked Tuesday to hire a consulting firm to take over the city’s risk management and help them decide whether to seek a different liability insurance provider.
An unrelated contract on improving the city’s work and safety performance also appears on Tuesday’s agenda, along with two items advanced last month by the city’s Planning Commission.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
North Platte is a longtime member of the League Association of Risk Management, an arm of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, and uses LARM to manage the city’s self-funded liability insurance.
The council will decide whether to approve a contract with Charlesworth Consulting, based in Kansas City, Missouri, to take over the city’s risk management and prepare a “request for proposal” from other liability insurance providers.
That RFP likely will ask other carriers if they can offer better third-party administrator rates than LARM does, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday.
“The city intends to remain self-insured unless there are compelling arguments for not doing so,” he said.
Charlesworth’s proposal would charge $30,000 a year plus expenses for its services. It also would receive up to $2,500 per claim paid off by other insurers when an accident involving city employees isn’t the city’s or employees’ fault.
The firm has experience with LARM and has worked with seven Nebraska cities, including Kearney and Hastings, the proposal adds.
Another contract on Tuesday’s agenda would hire Check-6 Inc. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to provide a work and safety performance improvement plan for the city and its 150 full-time employees.
The plan would aim for “the buy-in and active participation” of those employees to “drive down safety-related incidents and insurance rates,” the Check-6 proposal says.
Its contract would provide for four weeklong visits by the firm’s staff. Each of the three would present a different workshop to train participants in leadership skills, “team alignment,” cohesiveness and “safety culture.”
The final weeklong visit would focus on mentoring up to 15 City Hall supervisors or administrators chosen to be “champions” of Check-6’s techniques.
Each visit would be two to three weeks apart, the firm’s proposal says. Check-6 would receive a total of $108,650 for the three workshop weeks and mentoring week.
Council members Tuesday also will hold public hearings and first-round votes on ordinances on the following actions the Planning Commission endorsed Sept. 28:
» Rezoning of a 6,300-square-foot lot at 406 West F St. so its owner can double an existing brick duplex into a fourplex.
Marcus Doughty of North Platte wants the city to change the lot’s residential zoning from R-2 to R-3 for that purpose.
The expanded fourplex would front both West F and South Willow streets, with its east end southwest of the McKinley Education Center across the intersection.
Planning Commission members added a condition that Doughty supply four off-street parking spaces. On-street parking would remain available on West F Street.
» Vacation of a 20-foot-wide city access easement between two lots owned by Paul Wyman at 1321 and 1401 E. Second St.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark says Wyman wants to replace the public easement with a private one to reach the garage on the 1321 E. Second lot.
The Planning Commission attached a condition that Wyman supply that private easement to the city before Tuesday’s vote.