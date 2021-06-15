 Skip to main content
City of North Platte asks property owners, occupants to make sure tree branches are trimmed
City of North Platte asks property owners, occupants to make sure tree branches are trimmed

North Platte city code requires owners or occupants of property within the city to keep tree branches trimmed at least 8 feet above sidewalks and at least 16 feet above streets and roadways.

Bushes and shrubs along sidewalks or streets should not protrude over the sidewalk or street, according to a press release from the city.

Dead, dying or diseased trees or portions of trees must be removed to eliminate possible danger to the public.

In addition, branches or limbs of trees or other vegetation must not interfere with the visibility of any traffic control device or sign and should not obstruct sidewalks or streets.

