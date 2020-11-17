City of North Platte watches sales taxes climb to historic heights

Shopping local in the midst of COVID-19 is continuing to pay off for North Platte in the form of historically high sales taxes.
The city netted $777,498 in September local sales taxes, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
It’s the city’s highest total for that month, and its third-highest month ever, in state records dating to the start of 2006.
“Part of it is that people are staying here to do their commerce,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Sales taxes collected from local businesses’ internet sales “definitely helps that situation,” he added. “It certainly gets the city off to a good start for the new fiscal year,” which started Oct. 1.
Lincoln County’s September lodging-tax figures continued to show the pandemic’s impact, with their net total of $84,529 trailing the same month in 2019 by 5.3%.
But that’s also the closest the hotel-motel tax has come in six months to last year’s monthly pre-COVID pace. Monthly totals from March to August fell between 25% and 62.4% over those of the previous year.
By contrast, monthly city sales taxes have reached unprecedented highs after monthly totals dipped during statewide COVID-19 restrictions from March through May.
September’s net total, which was 12.5% ahead of the same month last year, trails only June’s all-time high of $829,910 and July’s $801,290 over the past 15 years.
Net city sales taxes through 2020’s first nine months totaled nearly $6.23 million, moving ahead of 2019’s calendar-year pace — by 0.3% — for the first time since February.
County lodging taxes between January and September totaled $513,861, still 29.4% behind the same months last year.
The state receives and processes both state and local lodging taxes, returning net payments to cities and counties two months after they’re collected.
That means local leaders won’t know until mid-January how COVID-19’s current surge might impact local purchases and hotel-motel stays.
Person urged North Platte residents to keep up their brisk patronage of local stores as the 2020 Christmas shopping season moves into high gear.
The city’s businesses, especially the smaller ones, are “not out of the woods yet,” he said. “And with this (virus) ramping up, they’re going to need all the help they can get right now.”
