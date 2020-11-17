City of North Platte watches sales taxes climb to historic heights

Shopping local in the midst of COVID-19 is continuing to pay off for North Platte in the form of historically high sales taxes.

The city netted $777,498 in September local sales taxes, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

It’s the city’s highest total for that month, and its third-highest month ever, in state records dating to the start of 2006.

“Part of it is that people are staying here to do their commerce,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Sales taxes collected from local businesses’ internet sales “definitely helps that situation,” he added. “It certainly gets the city off to a good start for the new fiscal year,” which started Oct. 1.

Lincoln County’s September lodging-tax figures continued to show the pandemic’s impact, with their net total of $84,529 trailing the same month in 2019 by 5.3%.

But that’s also the closest the hotel-motel tax has come in six months to last year’s monthly pre-COVID pace. Monthly totals from March to August fell between 25% and 62.4% over those of the previous year.