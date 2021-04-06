City of North Platte: Water customers do not need to test water through service

The city of North Platte has addressed concerns about a mailer that some residents have received about water testing and seasonal ground water changes.

The city’s water department announced Monday that city water customers do not need to have their water tested through the service.

“The city water department conducts extensive testing all year to ensure we have high-quality, safe drinking water,” Ervin L. Kramer, the city’s water and sewer superintendent, wrote in a press release.

The announcement stated that Lincoln County residents who have concerns about water quality can get bottles for sampling from either the state health department, 200 S. Silber Ave., or the University of Nebraska Extension office, 348 W. State Farm Road.

“Seasonal ground water changes typically do not cause water quality issues in this area,” Kramer wrote.

Individuals can also call the extension office at 308-532-2683, or the state health department at 308-532-2683 for additional information.