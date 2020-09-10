The city of North Platte will accept bids to buy or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course online through 2 p.m. Oct. 13, according to a notice on the city’s website.
The deadline date is two weeks later than the Sept. 29 date in the city’s draft “request for proposal” presented to the City Council Sept. 1.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the city switched to the mid-October date based on a question at that meeting whether the original four-week bidding window was too short.
Would-be bidders to buy Iron Eagle outright, seek a lease-purchase agreement or simply lease the golf course may download the RFP and associated documents online at www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/request-for-proposals-golf-course.
The notice says proposals will be accepted only through the Public Purchase website (publicpurchase.com).
For instructions on how to use that website, email Tony Miller at millerap@ci.north-platte.ne.us.
