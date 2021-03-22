City Planning Commission to hear renovation plans for Platte River Mall, item related to meatpacking plant

Detailed Platte River Mall renovation plans and North Platte’s newly announced meatpacking plant will come up toward the end of a long city Planning Commission agenda Tuesday night.

After those items, leaders of Rev Development LLC of Lincoln will present their vision for the 49-year-old mall during hearings on whether to rezone it as a “planned unit development” and approve their preliminary subdivision plan.

The 241,000-square-foot main structure would be converted into an outward-entering strip mall, with a four-story mixed apartment-commercial building the most prominent of 11 new free-standing buildings.

The mall, which opened April 12, 1972, currently has a mix of B-1 and B-2 business zoning. Rev’s planned unit development would be approved as PB-2 “planned highway commercial” zoning, according to Development Department documents.

If the City Council later approves the rezoning and subdivision, Rev would subsequently submit a request for city financial assistance, co-owner Mike Works said last week.

A public hearing on whether to make a long strip along Newberry Access eligible for tax increment financing will be the panel’s first official discussion of Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed 875-employee beef processing plant.