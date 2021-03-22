City Planning Commission to hear renovation plans for Platte River Mall, item related to meatpacking plant

Detailed Platte River Mall renovation plans and North Platte’s newly announced meatpacking plant will come up toward the end of a long city Planning Commission agenda Tuesday night.
After those items, leaders of Rev Development LLC of Lincoln will present their vision for the 49-year-old mall during hearings on whether to rezone it as a “planned unit development” and approve their preliminary subdivision plan.
The 241,000-square-foot main structure would be converted into an outward-entering strip mall, with a four-story mixed apartment-commercial building the most prominent of 11 new free-standing buildings.
The mall, which opened April 12, 1972, currently has a mix of B-1 and B-2 business zoning. Rev’s planned unit development would be approved as PB-2 “planned highway commercial” zoning, according to Development Department documents.
If the City Council later approves the rezoning and subdivision, Rev would subsequently submit a request for city financial assistance, co-owner Mike Works said last week.
A public hearing on whether to make a long strip along Newberry Access eligible for tax increment financing will be the panel’s first official discussion of Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed 875-employee beef processing plant.
The council referred a Hanna:Keelan Associates “substandard and blighted” study to the Planning Commission Feb. 16, a month before community and Sustainable Beef leaders announced the nearly $300 million project.
The plant would be built on a dried-up retired sewer lagoon directly south of the current lagoon at North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
Council members rezoned that site, another retired lagoon east of the plant and the rest of the Newberry strip to I-1 heavy industrial zoning Sept. 15.
The council will hold its own public hearing and vote on TIF eligibility for the strip April 6, regardless of whether the Planning Commission endorses it Tuesday.
In the panel’s other agenda items requiring public hearings:
» Commission members will review a proposed ordinance updating city design standards for lighting in parking lots.
The measure’s goal is “to ensure commercial properties do not pose a detriment to neighboring residential uses,” Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.
» Wilkinson Development Inc. and The Salvation Army are seeking a conditional use permit to permanently allow a cargo container behind the latter’s store at 410 E. Leota St.
» New Life Church, which recently relocated to the Francis Square Building at 601 E. Francis St., wants a conditional use permit to add three apartments atop the one-story former U-Save grocery store.
» New Life also is asking to rezone property owned by the church at 808 W. Philip Ave. and 805 W. Reid Ave. to H-1 hospital district zoning.
That would enable the church to sell the property for either church or medical-office purposes, Clark said in a memorandum.
» Jason and Kayla Jensen are asking for a conditional use permit enabling the living quarters they built inside their Enzo Athletic Performance building at 206 N. Jeffers St.
The couple apologized in a letter to the city for failing to seek the permit first. “We thought we did our due diligence in terms of commercial zoning ... but we recognize that we were incorrect and it is our every intention to make it right,” the Jensens wrote.
