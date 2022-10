The city of North Platte's Development Department would like to remind all property owners to comply with city ordinance on placing political campaigns signs in their yards.

Place campaign signs inside your lot lines and not in city, county or state right-of-way or in clear vision zones. Building inspectors will remove political campaign signs immediately, if found in city, county or state right-of-way.

For more information, call the permit clerk's office at 308-535-6724 ext. 3241.