On April 1, North Platte residents must begin using their yard waste carts for yard waste only.

This is mandatory through Dec. 1, according to a press release from Public Works Director Layne Groseth.

Yard waste must be placed in the container with the yard waste sign on the lid. No plastic bags will be accepted or picked up. No yard waste is allowed in the household refuse container.

Refuse going to the transfer station must be free of yard waste.

For more information, call 308-535-6700.