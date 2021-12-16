Civil Service Commission recommends Steve Reeves as next North Platte police chief

The search for North Platte’s next police chief has come down to one name

Steve Reeves, who has been interim police chief since the start of November, received the approval of the Civil Service Commission as the best candidate to replace the retired Chief Daniel Hudson.

The commission recommended Reeves — a 33-year veteran of the department — to Mayor Brandon Kelliher after a roughly 90-minute interview Wednesday.

Kelliher could conduct his own interview with Reeves and then decide to present his name to the City Council to vote on confirmation.

“He has invested a lot into the city of North Platte and the Police Department,” Brian Phares, chair of the Civil Service Commission, said of Reeves Thursday afternoon. “When they swore him in as the interim (chief), I thought half of the police force was there that night. He has strong support in the department.”

Out of an original pool of 10 candidates, Reeves was the lone individual who completed each step of the process.