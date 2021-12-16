Civil Service Commission recommends Steve Reeves as next North Platte police chief

The search for North Platte’s next police chief has come down to one name
Steve Reeves, who has been interim police chief since the start of November, received the approval of the Civil Service Commission as the best candidate to replace the retired Chief Daniel Hudson.
The commission recommended Reeves — a 33-year veteran of the department — to Mayor Brandon Kelliher after a roughly 90-minute interview Wednesday.
Kelliher could conduct his own interview with Reeves and then decide to present his name to the City Council to vote on confirmation.
“He has invested a lot into the city of North Platte and the Police Department,” Brian Phares, chair of the Civil Service Commission, said of Reeves Thursday afternoon. “When they swore him in as the interim (chief), I thought half of the police force was there that night. He has strong support in the department.”
Out of an original pool of 10 candidates, Reeves was the lone individual who completed each step of the process.
Phares said a few individuals were eliminated as they had no background in law enforcement. Others did not survive the background check or complete the required Behavioral Personal Assessment Device test.
The test is a video simulation that shows scenarios an officer could face, such as a domestic situation or one that centers on a traffic stop.
The candidates have about 30 seconds after the video stops to collect their thoughts and then verbally respond about how they would handle the situation.
The number of initial candidates is about half of what the city received in 2018 in the search that resulted in Hudson’s hiring.
Hudson’s position was advertised in July with a application deadline of Aug. 31.
“It’s less than last time, but our country is in a different place with law enforcement than where we were when we did this three years ago,” Phares said. “I was surprised that there weren’t more (candidates), but we see the same thing when looking for entry-level police and entry-level firefighters. It’s just people not wanting to do civil service jobs right now for whatever reason.”