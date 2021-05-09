 Skip to main content
Watch now: Class of 2021 graduates from North Platte High School
Watch now: Class of 2021 graduates from North Platte High School

Class of 2021 graduates from North Platte High School

North Platte High School seniors toss their caps skyward at the conclusion of the Class of 2021 commencement on Sunday afternoon at Bauer Field. The class motto is, ‘It is what it is.’

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Senior High School held its commencement for the Class of 2021 on Sunday afternoon at Bauer Field in North Platte. The class motto is, ‘It is what it is.’

Class of 2021 graduates from North Platte High School

