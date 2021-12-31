Closing the book on an eventful year: Looking back at North Platte's stories from 2021

Nebraska’s largest outdoor tourist attraction, Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, got a boost when the Legislature in May agreed to let Game and Parks raise nonresident park permit fees to twice the level of resident permits.

At least part of the difference will be used to improve facilities at Lake Mac and neighboring Lake Ogallala, an intent Game and Parks board members affirmed in implementing the nonresident fee increase Oct. 22 in North Platte.

Coming attractions

Both North Platte and Ogallala were proposed as sites of new horse racing tracks and casinos allowed at such tracks by a 2020 state constitutional amendment.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher cast a tie-breaking City Council vote Aug. 17 granting a conditional use permit so Hastings quarter horse track operator Brian Becker and his family might build a track and casino between the I-80 exits. The Beckers also intend to build similar combinations in Hastings and Gering.

Minnesota-based Canterbury Park Holding Corp. jumped into the fray in November, proposing a horse track and casino near Ogallala’s I-80 exit to go with one the firm proposed earlier outside Kimball.