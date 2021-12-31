 Skip to main content
Closing the book on an eventful year: Looking back at North Platte's stories from 2021
Closing the book on an eventful year: Looking back at North Platte's stories from 2021

As newspaper anniversaries go, we at The Telegraph could hardly have asked for a better and busier year than 2021.

North Platte kept our pages and website full of fun events and encouraging developments throughout the year that included our 125th anniversary as a daily on March 24 and our 140th birthday April 14.

Community leaders put the finishing touches on our reinvigorated historic downtown while taking major strides in reasserting North Platte’s status as west central Nebraska’s economic hub.

Though COVID-19 continued to hover over our city and world, North Platte’s residents kept up the spirit that drove back the pandemic’s darkest days of 2020.

Throw in the return of June’s “festival month” and December’s celebration of the World War II Canteen’s 80th anniversary, and North Platte surely lived up to its billing as Nebraska’s 2021 Governor’s Showcase Community Award winner.

Let’s look back at a few big moments.

North Platte City Council vote is just the beginning for beef plant project

This view at the planned site of North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant looks southwest toward a vehicle driving south on Newberry Access. The rise at left shows the northeast corner of the berm around the 8- to 10-foot-deep retired city sewer lagoon. It will remain in place, but the redevelopment plan approved by the City Council Dec. 7, 2021, calls for raising the the lagoon’s base so the plant’s floor sits 5 feet higher than Newberry. The power pole sits on the 80-acre property’s west edge, with state right-of-way in between long reserved for expanding Newberry from two to four lanes.

Sustainable Beef

A March 18 Prairie Arts Center press conference marked the public unveiling of North Platte’s largest economic development project in two decades.

Sustainable Beef LLC, with area ranchers Rusty Kemp and Trey Wasserburger among its organizers, won the City Council’s unanimous blessing Dec. 7 to buy a retired sewage lagoon as the site of a 1,500-head-a-day beef processing plant at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

Closing on the $142,500 real estate deal remained pending at year’s end while organizers sought to complete their full $325 million financing package.

The city’s Dec. 7 vote also granted $21.5 million in tax increment financing, mostly to build up the lagoon site.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and state agricultural leaders joined in backing Sustainable Beef, which expects to yield nearly 2,000 jobs — 875 of them at the plant — and an annual economic impact of nearly $1.16 billion. It’s expected to open in 2023 or 2024.

12-31 District 177.JPG

Progress in the $75 million transformation of District 177, North Platte’s mall, has grown to include the start of preparatory work on building a new home for Nebraskaland Tire & Service. This photo from Dec. 28, 2021, shows flags in the ground on the site just past the north wall of North Platte Inn & Suites, which isn’t itself part of the mall property. Framing work on District 177’s four-story apartment-retail building and conversion of part of the main mall for Dunham’s Sports also were continuing as the week and 2021 both ended Friday.

From ‘The Mall’ to District 177

The other big economic splash of 2021 took place June 1 when the City Council voted 4-3 to finalize $16.6 million worth of city help with a $75 million transformation of the ailing Platte River Mall.

A month later, workers were breaking up failing asphalt in the 49-year-old mall’s parking lot for a four-story apartment-retail building. It’s meant to be the showcase of the renamed District 177 (inspired by North Platte’s main Interstate 80 exit).

Rev Development LLC of Lincoln, which bought the mall in November 2020, consolidated all but one of the main mall’s remaining tenants in its north end until they can move into the new structure. Ashley HomeStore remained in its current place.

Conversion of the main mall into an outward-facing “strip mall” was well under way, with Dunham’s Sports slated for the first-to-be-gutted space between the remaining stores and Ashley.

District 177’s first new tenant, Golden Ticket Cinemas, remodeled the movie sixplex on the main mall’s southeast side that AMC closed in March 2020 and never reopened. Golden Ticket debuted Sept. 3.

Preparatory work for a new Nebraskaland Tire & Service store also had begun by year’s end. It’ll replace the business’s current home that opened with the rest of “The Mall” on April 12, 1972.

North Platte wins historic Battle on the Bricks over Gering

North Platte and Gering wrestlers meet near the seal at the intersection of Dewey and Fifth Streets Dec. 3, 2021, before the Battle on the Bricks in the Canteen District. The dual meet is believed to be the first outdoor December match in the state.

Canteen District

After 2020’s “street and below” reconstruction, North Platte’s downtown reached full blossom with the completion of the Downtown Association’s city-aided “street and above” beautification.

Programmable LED “festoon lighting,” electronic message boards, new trees and flowers and two lighted Dewey Street welcome arches took their places in 2021.

The year-old brick “Canteen District” seal at East Fifth and Dewey quickly proved a drawing card. It served as a built-in dance floor for spring and summer “Music on the Bricks” concerts and the base for an unprecedented outdoor North Platte High School wrestling meet on Dec. 3. (Yes, wrestling mats were put over the seal.)

A twilight Canteen District Christmas parade on Dewey Dec. 9 followed that morning’s installation of a 25-foot-tall replica “legacy sign” on the 1931 Paramount Building a block away.

That restored a view of the “Neville Corner” at East Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue — including the 1929 Fox Theatre and Hotel Pawnee — last seen when the Paramount stopped showing movies in 1963. (Pawnee restoration also continued in 2021.)

Finally, residents celebrated the World War II Canteen’s legacy with a big-band concert and Canteen play at the Fox Dec. 18.

That was 80 years after the old Daily Bulletin published founder Rae Wilson’s letter that launched North Platte’s supreme home-front effort on Christmas Day.

Watch now: Protesters decry medical mandates, government overreach

Protestors stand on the corner of Jeffers and Fourth streets Oct. 16, 2021, as about 200 people came out to protest medical mandate concerning the COVID-19 vaccine and government overreach.

COVID-19 persists

The year began with an initial rush to doctor’s offices and health clinics for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and finally Johnson & Johnson.

Vaccinations then slowed as skepticism and resistance to possible vaccine mandates set in. Just under 52% of adults in the West Central District Health Department’s six counties were fully vaccinated by Dec. 29.

Bed capacity at North Platte’s Great Plains Health became strained as the hospital faced growth in serious COVID-19 cases.

Even so, pandemic-related deaths in WCDHD’s service area totaled 115 between March 2020 and the last week of 2021. That’s about half of Lincoln County’s 1918 death toll from the Spanish flu pandemic.

Opening soon: Progress marches onward at North Platte's Twin Rivers Business Park

Construction crews have enclosed the future K&M Tire regional distribution center at North Platte’s Twin Rivers Business Park south of Interstate 80. K&M, slated to open next spring, soon will be joined on its north by a new 40,000-square-foot home for Coors Distributing of North Platte, which has operated at West Seventh and Willow streets since 1977. Walls for the new Coors building will start rising next week, manager Tad Haneborg said Dec. 16, 2021.

Economic boom

North Platte’s economy kept defying the current pandemic, as seen both in city sales tax figures and local construction activity.

North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax has completely rewritten its Top 10 list, setting calendar-month records 15 of 17 times since cracking the $800,000 mark for the first time in June 2020.

Net monthly collections now have topped that figure nine times, including a seven-month streak from March to September 2021 and an all-time monthly record of $895,814 in June 2021.

Construction crews were busy throughout the year, with the most visible projects including the mall reconstruction, completion of Pacific Place Apartments’ expansion and the start of the Victory Village apartment-commercial project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

K&M Tire Inc. started building a regional tire distribution center at Twin Rivers Business Park, with a new home for Coors Distributing of North Platte expected to start rising next door in the spring.

But worker shortages were raising concerns by fall, with some restaurants temporarily closing or cutting hours due to lack of staff.

Nebraska’s statewide unemployment rate — which routinely excludes people neither working nor seeking work — reached an all-time national low of 1.8% in November.

6-11 rail park 1 web.jpg

An old airfield windsock still flies June 10, 2020, on the former Hershey Flying Services property, which sits on the easternmost of two tracts proposed as a Lincoln County “rail park” just east of Hershey.

Rail park

While working with Sustainable Beef’s organizers and encouraging the mall’s reconstruction, local business leaders kept working toward a Lincoln County industrial “rail park” just outside Hershey.

State senators in May extended a hand to the project (and others like it statewide) by giving 49-0 final approval to a bill by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene offering state matching funds for rail-park projects.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said his group will file its matching-funds application as soon as the state starts taking them Monday.

Decades-long saga comes to a close with sale of North Platte's Iron Eagle Golf Course

Puddles and marshy spots are in evidence in this May 17, 2021, photo near the first tee at North Platte’s Iron Eagle Golf Course. The Newberry Access bridge over the South Platte River, which has flooded the 27-year-old course four times, can be seen at right. The first hole has historically been one of several flood-prone ones at Iron Eagle, which a business unit partly owned by Chief Industries of Grand Island leased from the city March 2 and purchased May 7. C&L Land LLC plans to reconfigure the 18-hole course to limit damage from future floods, says North Platte City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.

Iron Eagle sold

North Platte also put a three-decade controversy behind it when the City Council first leased and then sold Iron Eagle Golf Course for $10,000 to a business unit partly owned by Chief Industries of Grand Island.

C&L Land LLC’s acquisition folds the 18-hole course into Chief’s long-range development plan between the city’s two Interstate 80 exits. It borders a planned “senior living” development on its west.

Iron Eagle remained closed in 2021 as its new owners worked to redesign it to better withstand South Platte River floods that struck four times from 1995 to 2015.

DSC_0261.JPG

Children rush to be the one that grabs the most candy during Nebraskaland Days on Parade June 19, 2021.

Tourism highlights

After being forced by COVID-19 to take 2020 off, North Platte’s June “festival month” returned in full force in 2021 with the Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska contests and a full schedule for Nebraskaland Days.

August brought the live return of North Platte Rail Days, featuring a second visit since 2019 by the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, the restored Union Pacific “Big Boy” No. 4014.

Lincoln County’s lodging tax reflected the summer’s tourism resurgence, setting a record with $161,257 in net July proceeds.

The U.S. Department of the Interior named Scout’s Rest Ranch a National Historic Landmark in January. A September celebration of the designation coincided with an online Nebraska Game and Parks Commission forum on developing a master plan for William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s spread, including a new visitors center.

Nebraska’s largest outdoor tourist attraction, Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, got a boost when the Legislature in May agreed to let Game and Parks raise nonresident park permit fees to twice the level of resident permits.

At least part of the difference will be used to improve facilities at Lake Mac and neighboring Lake Ogallala, an intent Game and Parks board members affirmed in implementing the nonresident fee increase Oct. 22 in North Platte.

12-3 Casino presentation.jpg

Sean Boyd, president of Global Gaming Nebraska, touches on the details of a proposed horse track and casino in North Platte during a presentation at the Prairie Arts Center on Dec. 2, 2021.

Coming attractions

Both North Platte and Ogallala were proposed as sites of new horse racing tracks and casinos allowed at such tracks by a 2020 state constitutional amendment.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher cast a tie-breaking City Council vote Aug. 17 granting a conditional use permit so Hastings quarter horse track operator Brian Becker and his family might build a track and casino between the I-80 exits. The Beckers also intend to build similar combinations in Hastings and Gering.

Minnesota-based Canterbury Park Holding Corp. jumped into the fray in November, proposing a horse track and casino near Ogallala’s I-80 exit to go with one the firm proposed earlier outside Kimball.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved casino regulations in December. But it was facing pressure as 2021 ended from the state’s existing horse tracks — the 2020 amendment’s champions — to approve no new tracks and confine new casinos to existing tracks.

A quicker addition to local entertainment options emerged in December when the new Independence League Baseball Association, an amateur collegiate-level summer “wood bat” league, began organizing a North Platte team.

City Council members approved leasing Bill Wood Field to organizers of the fledgling North Platte Plainsmen, who expect to take the field in May.

It’ll be the city’s first organized post-high school ballclub since the North Platte Indians played in the 1956-59 Nebraska State League, a “rookie” professional minor league with players of similar ages.

Steve Reeves sworn in as North Platte police chief

Steve Reeves, appointed Dec. 21, 2021, as North Platte’s permanent police chief, accepts congratulations from retired predecessor Daniel Hudson Tuesday as Mayor Brandon Kelliher applauds at left. Hudson, who retired Nov. 2, flew back from his new home in Florida to pin Reeves’ chief’s badge on him after Kelliher swore him in. Also in the photo are City Councilman Ty Lucas (to Kelliher’s left) and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.

Leadership changes

The second half of 2021 also introduced new or newly designated leaders of major North Platte public institutions.

» Mel McNea, Great Plains Health’s CEO for seven years, announced in March that he would retire at year’s end.

Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell was named in October to succeed McNea, who announced in June he would seek the Legislature’s open District 42 seat in 2022.

» September brought the retirement announcement of North Platte school Superintendent Ron Hanson, who arrived the same year that McNea took over GPH.

Hanson, who will step down June 30, will be succeeded by current Gothenburg Superintendent Todd Rhodes. School board members announced him Dec. 18 as their unanimous choice after interviewing four finalists that week.

Lincoln County government also twice experienced leadership changes — with less warning in both cases — ahead of the next major county elections in 2022.

» County Treasurer Shelli Franzen, appointed by county commissioners two years earlier, resigned July 30 after she was arrested on suspicion of using county funds for personal purposes. She was placed on 12 months’ probation Oct. 21 for misdemeanor theft by deception.

County Board members Sept. 13 appointed Alex Gurciullo, a Geneva accountant and Lincoln County native, to complete the current four-year treasurer’s term. She was sworn in Sept. 24.

» Commissioner Bill Henry resigned for health reasons Sept. 30, 15 months before finishing his second District 3 term.

Micaela Wuehler, the county’s first female commissioner, was named Henry’s successor Nov. 9 by a committee of County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Attorney Rebecca Harling and Gurciullo.

Gurciullo and Wuehler both will complete four-year terms expiring in January 2023.

North Platte, region see record lows, dangerous wind chills

It was easy the morning of Feb. 15, 2021, following a record-setting 29-below-zero reading in North Platte, to imagine a crisp, snow-white, silent main street in early Nebraska by looking behind the Lincoln County Historical Museum. The temperature broke the city’s Feb. 15 record of 23 below from 1881 and tied for No. 6 all-time since North Platte weather records first were kept in 1874. The all-time record of 35 below has stood since Jan. 15, 1888, though it was matched on Feb. 12, 1899.

Polar vortex

We’ve saved the worst — er, coldest — for last.

Extreme weather often makes “top stories of the year” lists in these parts. North Platte certainly lived through one during the region-wide “polar vortex” of Feb. 5 to 20.

Temperatures fell below freezing the night of Feb. 5 and didn’t crack 32 degrees again until the afternoon of the 20th. They stayed below zero from the night of Feb. 13 until daytime Feb. 16.

The Feb. 15 low of 29 below zero was the coldest at Lee Bird Field since Dec. 21, 1989 (also 29 below), and tied for sixth-coldest in city records dating to 1874.

Feb. 16 also brought “rolling blackouts” to North Platte and much of Nebraska as utilities in the 17-state Southwest Power Pool struggled to prevent a Plains-wide collapse of power grids.

Accompanying it all was 18.4 inches of snow, led by 8.5 inches on Feb. 6. The polar vortex accounted for more than half the 32.8 inches of snow recorded at the airport from Nov. 1, 2020, to March 31.

Winter has barely started to write its 2021-22 story, though New Year’s Day is expected to bring its coldest weather yet.

Will it be worth writing about when 2022 runs its course? See us this time next year.

