Closing the book on an eventful year: Looking back at North Platte's stories from 2021

As newspaper anniversaries go, we at The Telegraph could hardly have asked for a better and busier year than 2021.
North Platte kept our pages and website full of fun events and encouraging developments throughout the year that included our 125th anniversary as a daily on March 24 and our 140th birthday April 14.
Community leaders put the finishing touches on our reinvigorated historic downtown while taking major strides in reasserting North Platte’s status as west central Nebraska’s economic hub.
Though COVID-19 continued to hover over our city and world, North Platte’s residents kept up the spirit that drove back the pandemic’s darkest days of 2020.
Throw in the return of June’s “festival month” and December’s celebration of the World War II Canteen’s 80th anniversary, and North Platte surely lived up to its billing as Nebraska’s 2021 Governor’s Showcase Community Award winner.
Let’s look back at a few big moments.
Sustainable Beef
A March 18 Prairie Arts Center press conference marked the public unveiling of North Platte’s largest economic development project in two decades.
Sustainable Beef LLC, with area ranchers Rusty Kemp and Trey Wasserburger among its organizers, won the City Council’s unanimous blessing Dec. 7 to buy a retired sewage lagoon as the site of a 1,500-head-a-day beef processing plant at Newberry Access and Golden Road.
Closing on the $142,500 real estate deal remained pending at year’s end while organizers sought to complete their full $325 million financing package.
The city’s Dec. 7 vote also granted $21.5 million in tax increment financing, mostly to build up the lagoon site.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and state agricultural leaders joined in backing Sustainable Beef, which expects to yield nearly 2,000 jobs — 875 of them at the plant — and an annual economic impact of nearly $1.16 billion. It’s expected to open in 2023 or 2024.
From ‘The Mall’ to District 177
The other big economic splash of 2021 took place June 1 when the City Council voted 4-3 to finalize $16.6 million worth of city help with a $75 million transformation of the ailing Platte River Mall.
A month later, workers were breaking up failing asphalt in the 49-year-old mall’s parking lot for a four-story apartment-retail building. It’s meant to be the showcase of the renamed District 177 (inspired by North Platte’s main Interstate 80 exit).
Rev Development LLC of Lincoln, which bought the mall in November 2020, consolidated all but one of the main mall’s remaining tenants in its north end until they can move into the new structure. Ashley HomeStore remained in its current place.
Conversion of the main mall into an outward-facing “strip mall” was well under way, with Dunham’s Sports slated for the first-to-be-gutted space between the remaining stores and Ashley.
District 177’s first new tenant, Golden Ticket Cinemas, remodeled the movie sixplex on the main mall’s southeast side that AMC closed in March 2020 and never reopened. Golden Ticket debuted Sept. 3.
Preparatory work for a new Nebraskaland Tire & Service store also had begun by year’s end. It’ll replace the business’s current home that opened with the rest of “The Mall” on April 12, 1972.
Canteen District
After 2020’s “street and below” reconstruction, North Platte’s downtown reached full blossom with the completion of the Downtown Association’s city-aided “street and above” beautification.
Programmable LED “festoon lighting,” electronic message boards, new trees and flowers and two lighted Dewey Street welcome arches took their places in 2021.
The year-old brick “Canteen District” seal at East Fifth and Dewey quickly proved a drawing card. It served as a built-in dance floor for spring and summer “Music on the Bricks” concerts and the base for an unprecedented outdoor North Platte High School wrestling meet on Dec. 3. (Yes, wrestling mats were put over the seal.)
A twilight Canteen District Christmas parade on Dewey Dec. 9 followed that morning’s installation of a 25-foot-tall replica “legacy sign” on the 1931 Paramount Building a block away.
That restored a view of the “Neville Corner” at East Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue — including the 1929 Fox Theatre and Hotel Pawnee — last seen when the Paramount stopped showing movies in 1963. (Pawnee restoration also continued in 2021.)
Finally, residents celebrated the World War II Canteen’s legacy with a big-band concert and Canteen play at the Fox Dec. 18.
That was 80 years after the old Daily Bulletin published founder Rae Wilson’s letter that launched North Platte’s supreme home-front effort on Christmas Day.
COVID-19 persists
The year began with an initial rush to doctor’s offices and health clinics for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and finally Johnson & Johnson.
Vaccinations then slowed as skepticism and resistance to possible vaccine mandates set in. Just under 52% of adults in the West Central District Health Department’s six counties were fully vaccinated by Dec. 29.
Bed capacity at North Platte’s Great Plains Health became strained as the hospital faced growth in serious COVID-19 cases.
Even so, pandemic-related deaths in WCDHD’s service area totaled 115 between March 2020 and the last week of 2021. That’s about half of Lincoln County’s 1918 death toll from the Spanish flu pandemic.
Economic boom
North Platte’s economy kept defying the current pandemic, as seen both in city sales tax figures and local construction activity.
North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax has completely rewritten its Top 10 list, setting calendar-month records 15 of 17 times since cracking the $800,000 mark for the first time in June 2020.
Net monthly collections now have topped that figure nine times, including a seven-month streak from March to September 2021 and an all-time monthly record of $895,814 in June 2021.
Construction crews were busy throughout the year, with the most visible projects including the mall reconstruction, completion of Pacific Place Apartments’ expansion and the start of the Victory Village apartment-commercial project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
K&M Tire Inc. started building a regional tire distribution center at Twin Rivers Business Park, with a new home for Coors Distributing of North Platte expected to start rising next door in the spring.
But worker shortages were raising concerns by fall, with some restaurants temporarily closing or cutting hours due to lack of staff.
Nebraska’s statewide unemployment rate — which routinely excludes people neither working nor seeking work — reached an all-time national low of 1.8% in November.
Rail park
While working with Sustainable Beef’s organizers and encouraging the mall’s reconstruction, local business leaders kept working toward a Lincoln County industrial “rail park” just outside Hershey.
State senators in May extended a hand to the project (and others like it statewide) by giving 49-0 final approval to a bill by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene offering state matching funds for rail-park projects.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said his group will file its matching-funds application as soon as the state starts taking them Monday.
Iron Eagle sold
North Platte also put a three-decade controversy behind it when the City Council first leased and then sold Iron Eagle Golf Course for $10,000 to a business unit partly owned by Chief Industries of Grand Island.
C&L Land LLC’s acquisition folds the 18-hole course into Chief’s long-range development plan between the city’s two Interstate 80 exits. It borders a planned “senior living” development on its west.
Iron Eagle remained closed in 2021 as its new owners worked to redesign it to better withstand South Platte River floods that struck four times from 1995 to 2015.
Tourism highlights
After being forced by COVID-19 to take 2020 off, North Platte’s June “festival month” returned in full force in 2021 with the Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska contests and a full schedule for Nebraskaland Days.
August brought the live return of North Platte Rail Days, featuring a second visit since 2019 by the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, the restored Union Pacific “Big Boy” No. 4014.
Lincoln County’s lodging tax reflected the summer’s tourism resurgence, setting a record with $161,257 in net July proceeds.
The U.S. Department of the Interior named Scout’s Rest Ranch a National Historic Landmark in January. A September celebration of the designation coincided with an online Nebraska Game and Parks Commission forum on developing a master plan for William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s spread, including a new visitors center.
Nebraska’s largest outdoor tourist attraction, Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, got a boost when the Legislature in May agreed to let Game and Parks raise nonresident park permit fees to twice the level of resident permits.
At least part of the difference will be used to improve facilities at Lake Mac and neighboring Lake Ogallala, an intent Game and Parks board members affirmed in implementing the nonresident fee increase Oct. 22 in North Platte.
Coming attractions
Both North Platte and Ogallala were proposed as sites of new horse racing tracks and casinos allowed at such tracks by a 2020 state constitutional amendment.
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher cast a tie-breaking City Council vote Aug. 17 granting a conditional use permit so Hastings quarter horse track operator Brian Becker and his family might build a track and casino between the I-80 exits. The Beckers also intend to build similar combinations in Hastings and Gering.
Minnesota-based Canterbury Park Holding Corp. jumped into the fray in November, proposing a horse track and casino near Ogallala’s I-80 exit to go with one the firm proposed earlier outside Kimball.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved casino regulations in December. But it was facing pressure as 2021 ended from the state’s existing horse tracks — the 2020 amendment’s champions — to approve no new tracks and confine new casinos to existing tracks.
A quicker addition to local entertainment options emerged in December when the new Independence League Baseball Association, an amateur collegiate-level summer “wood bat” league, began organizing a North Platte team.
City Council members approved leasing Bill Wood Field to organizers of the fledgling North Platte Plainsmen, who expect to take the field in May.
It’ll be the city’s first organized post-high school ballclub since the North Platte Indians played in the 1956-59 Nebraska State League, a “rookie” professional minor league with players of similar ages.
Leadership changes
The second half of 2021 also introduced new or newly designated leaders of major North Platte public institutions.
» Mel McNea, Great Plains Health’s CEO for seven years, announced in March that he would retire at year’s end.
Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell was named in October to succeed McNea, who announced in June he would seek the Legislature’s open District 42 seat in 2022.
» September brought the retirement announcement of North Platte school Superintendent Ron Hanson, who arrived the same year that McNea took over GPH.
Hanson, who will step down June 30, will be succeeded by current Gothenburg Superintendent Todd Rhodes. School board members announced him Dec. 18 as their unanimous choice after interviewing four finalists that week.
Lincoln County government also twice experienced leadership changes — with less warning in both cases — ahead of the next major county elections in 2022.
» County Treasurer Shelli Franzen, appointed by county commissioners two years earlier, resigned July 30 after she was arrested on suspicion of using county funds for personal purposes. She was placed on 12 months’ probation Oct. 21 for misdemeanor theft by deception.
County Board members Sept. 13 appointed Alex Gurciullo, a Geneva accountant and Lincoln County native, to complete the current four-year treasurer’s term. She was sworn in Sept. 24.
» Commissioner Bill Henry resigned for health reasons Sept. 30, 15 months before finishing his second District 3 term.
Micaela Wuehler, the county’s first female commissioner, was named Henry’s successor Nov. 9 by a committee of County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Attorney Rebecca Harling and Gurciullo.
Gurciullo and Wuehler both will complete four-year terms expiring in January 2023.
Polar vortex
We’ve saved the worst — er, coldest — for last.
Extreme weather often makes “top stories of the year” lists in these parts. North Platte certainly lived through one during the region-wide “polar vortex” of Feb. 5 to 20.
Temperatures fell below freezing the night of Feb. 5 and didn’t crack 32 degrees again until the afternoon of the 20th. They stayed below zero from the night of Feb. 13 until daytime Feb. 16.
The Feb. 15 low of 29 below zero was the coldest at Lee Bird Field since Dec. 21, 1989 (also 29 below), and tied for sixth-coldest in city records dating to 1874.
Feb. 16 also brought “rolling blackouts” to North Platte and much of Nebraska as utilities in the 17-state Southwest Power Pool struggled to prevent a Plains-wide collapse of power grids.
Accompanying it all was 18.4 inches of snow, led by 8.5 inches on Feb. 6. The polar vortex accounted for more than half the 32.8 inches of snow recorded at the airport from Nov. 1, 2020, to March 31.
Winter has barely started to write its 2021-22 story, though New Year’s Day is expected to bring its coldest weather yet.
Will it be worth writing about when 2022 runs its course? See us this time next year.