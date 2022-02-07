CNPPID, Dawson Public Power District move to next phase of consolidation plan

HOLDREGE — Two public power districts are moving forward into the next phase of consolidation talks after receiving positive findings from the latest assessment.

Directors of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District both voted Monday to advance to phase three of the process. The study has four phases before a merger could occur, and each phase requires approval of both boards.

Phase two findings were presented in a report done by Power Systems Engineering of Wisconsin. They showed the merger has both financial benefit to the companies as well as subjective value for central Nebraska. A joint meeting of the boards was held Thursday in Kearney so both boards to hear from PSE as well as interact with each other.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PSE detailed in its consolidation assessment that a total overall savings of $11.7 million could be realized over seven years if the two companies consolidate. The savings are derived from Dawson’s ability to use 20 megawatts of power from one of Central’s hydro generation plants as well as efficiencies, realignment and reduction workforce through natural attrition as employees retire.