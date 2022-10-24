CNPPID, Dawson Public Power vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood.

Two separate motions from members of CNPPID and DPPD’s boards to delay the vote for 90 days didn’t receive enough votes to be passed.

The new entity will be called the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

Initially, the combined board will include all 23 members of the original entities’ boards. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire, resulting in a 14-member board of directors by 2029.

The merged public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions; each would be represented by two board members.

Subdivision 1 comprises territory in Buffalo and Sherman counties; Subdivision 2, Kearney County; Subdivision 3, Custer and Dawson counties; Subdivision 4, Phelps County; Subdivision 5, Lincoln County; Subdivision 6, Frontier and Gosper counties; and Subdivision 7, Keith County.

Representatives for the subdivisions will be elected to six-year terms.

Discussions about a possible merger began in December 2020. After that, the CNPPID and DPPD boards conducted 23 meetings allowing for public comment, according to CNPPID and DPPD.

Several members of the public spoke both in support of and opposition to the merger during Monday’s meeting in the Elwood Civic Center.

This is a developing story; please check back for a more detailed article about the consolidation vote and public comment.