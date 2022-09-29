Co-defendant in Annika Swanson murder case pleads to lesser charge

IMPERIAL — The co-defendant in the Annika Swanson murder case pleaded guilty to an amended charge earlier this week.

Keonna N. Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18 for first-degree assault for "knowingly or intentionally" causing serious bodily injury to the 22-year-old Swanson in November 2019.

Carter pleaded guilty Tuesday in Chase County District Court to that charge as well as felony kidnapping for the abduction of Eve Ambrosek.

Both charges are Class II felonies, which carry a maximum term of 50 years in prison in Nebraska.

Carter was initially charged with first-degree murder but was a key prosecution witness in the Kevin S. German trial.

German, 26, a Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident and 2014 Chase County High School graduate, was convicted in early August of second-degree murder and kidnapping in Swanson's death.

German was also found guilty of first-degree false imprisonment for abducting Ambrosek and holding her captive for three days.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18 as well.

Swanson’s body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam near Imperial, a day after Carter and German were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Carter cooperated with law enforcement authorities from the early days of the investigation. Carter described the location of the pipe to law enforcement and then was transported from Colorado to Imperial the next day, where she confirmed the spot.

Carter also testified during German's trial that he ordered Swanson to climb down into the pipe where she was left. Carter also testified that German had forcibly removed Swanson from Russ Mann's trailer, located between Imperial and Enders, and into the back seat of Carter's car.

She said German stopped the vehicle on the side of a county road shortly after they left Mann’s residence and assaulted Swanson. Carter also admitted that she kicked Swanson and stepped on her neck.

In addition, Carter testified that she and German both assaulted Ambrosek after they picked her up from a location in Imperial on Nov. 12.

Ambrosek testified that German and Carter abducted her at gunpoint outside the Imperial Manor nursing home. She said they drove her to a location in rural Chase County and assaulted her before taking her back to Mann's trailer, where she said she was held against her will.