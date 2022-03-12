 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cody Cruisers, Flatlander Car Club teaming up for show March 19 at old Alco in North Platte

A 1970 Ford Mach 1 Mustang was among the vehicles that were on display on Saturday as part of the Cody Cruisers car show at the Platte River Mall. The show continues through Sunday.

The Cody Cruisers and Flatlander Car Club are joining forces to present a car show March 19 in the former Alco building in Parkade Plaza, 225 E. Sixth St.

The public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

